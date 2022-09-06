Rick Zakalik will become the interim CEO of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, effective Sept. 6, according to a Sept. 2 email sent to JCC members and supporters.
Zakalik was the executive director of the JCC of Greater Buffalo from October 2010 to the fall 2020.
He replaces Michael Hyman, who had planned to retire in June, but stayed on two months while a search for his successor continued.
Mandel JCC board chair Neil Tramer had told the Cleveland Jewish News that if a new CEO was not selected by now, an interim CEO would step into the position at that time. He had said the search was still underway and the search committee was still interviewing candidates.
“As you know, I retire today from my role as President and CEO of the Mandel JCC after 19 years,” Hyman wrote in the email. “The J and our community have transformed in so many ways during my tenure. From season to season and generation to generation, The J has impacted thousands in our Jewish and greater Cleveland communities who develop in our early childhood center, grow during summer camps and youth programming, become healthier and stronger in lour fitness center, and expand thinking in arts, culture and the Jewish life classes and programs.
“Most importantly, we have helped create family traditions, memories and lifelong friendships, which has meant so much to me throughout the years.”
Hyman spent 24 years at the Buffalo JCC, including 15 years in a similar executive position, and nearly 50 years of service to the Jewish community. He announced in August 2021 his intention to retire.
In May, the Mandel JCC hosted “An Evening Celebrating Michael,” at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights to honor Hyman.