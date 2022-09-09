The gentleman on the telephone speaks briskly and with authority. In reference to an upcoming event at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, he could talk, as he says, “from 20 minutes to 20 hours,” and you get the sense rather quickly that if Brigadier General (Ret.) Jacob Nagel leaned on the lengthier side of that time frame, he would be sharp and compelling throughout.
After all, Nagel has some significant life experience to draw on. He was head of the Israeli National Security Council and was former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s national security adviser from January 2016 to May 2017. During that tenure, Nagel was a key figure in the 10-year memorandum of understanding between the United States and Israel for $38 billion in military aid to Israel.
Prior to his position in Netanyahu’s administration, Nagel was in charge of the Strategic and Defense Policy Directorate at Israel’s National Security Council. He was instrumental in the development in Israel’s Iron Dome short-range ballistic missile defense system.
Nagel is now professor and head of the Peter Munk Research Institute at the Technion-Israel Institute for Technology in Haifa, where the mission is to provide research and technology innovation to benefit the state of Israel.
He will appear at an American Technion Society dinner Sept. 15. ATS has 17 locations around the U.S., all tasked with holding events and networking sessions to benefit the Technion Israel Institute for Technology and support the organization’s goals in Israel.
CJN: What will be the focus of your discussion at the dinner event in Ohio?
Nagel: I’m going to talk a little bit about the national security challenges of the state of Israel, and some of the good things I’m taking on as a professor. Having had my background as the Israeli national security advisor, I’ll be talking about the nature of all those challenges in Israel. This alone can take a few hours. I’ll be talking about Iran and Lebanon and other countries, and try to connect it to Israel’s national security strategy and what Technion is doing and what my center in Technion is doing in order to enhance the defense and security of the State of Israel.
I’ll explain some of the tests we are doing at Technion with the IDF that I can show – at least some of the unclassified areas. I know I’ll be talking about space, too. And, of course, I’ll explain a bit about my role at Technion after 40 years at the ministry of defense and in the prime minister’s office.
CJN: How do you best describe your position now?
Nagel: I’m really seeing my job as a bridge between the needs and the gaps that we have in our defense establishments and the great ingenious ideas that our professors at Technion have. I try to connect the ideas and try to demonstrate those and sometimes give these ideas (to) our defense industries so they can build systems to meet Israeli needs. Some of them may be detectors or models, with computer simulations that may become future projects.
CJN: Israel is obviously used to changing leadership, sometimes frequently. The next election is right around the corner. The country seems to weather those changes easily when it comes to a cohesive defense strategy. But in reality, is it difficult ... to navigate when there is a semi-frequent turnover at the very top at the Knesset?
Nagel: First of all, I try not to talk about politics. But your question is a very good one because almost the only area of change that is not affected is what I call the doom light, times when we don’t have budget and when it can affect the way one can project how to build and maintain your forces.
... Our people are doing their jobs well. Never mind if the new prime minister is from Likud, or Blue and White. So in this respect, it is easy in Israel that the job remains the same. Sometimes it is difficult if things are changing and your boss is new, but the end quality is to continue with the professional work at hand, no matter who is running the government.
CJN: I know this is a political question, but it’s hard to resist: How does Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affect Israel’s relations with Russia?
Nagel: I said a few hours ago on a big podcast that I’ve been calling my so-called friends in the political region. We now have to have Iran and the nuclear talks out of the debate, because on Iran, maybe there can be a change of nuances on how to talk about this. But Israel should not enter into the political argument.
Having said this, I think they’re going to stay for long. And the invasion of Ukraine, you know, sometimes puts Israel in a difficult position because both countries are countries we work with at the same time. We are working with Ukraine, and we are working with Russia. And of course our biggest ally and our biggest friend in the world is the United States. Now, the United States has contradictions to deal with because Russia is a big ally of China, which is attacking Taiwan.
So, concerning Ukraine, Israel tried to remain out of this conflict. Ukraine is sometimes upset that we are not sending them things that they want, but we did it before there was a conflict, because we didn’t want to go into a conflict between Russia and their neighbors. The Russians sometimes are upset because we did this and this or say this and this, that we send humanitarian aid. A lot of it. We were the first country opening one of the hospitals in Ukraine and helping our people in Ukraine to go out of Ukraine, working very hard on this. At the end, it’s affecting some of our different industries that are getting a lot of demands.
Sometimes the United States is saying, ‘Look, you have to take your stand.’ So from time to time, we are trying to be the mediator there. I’m not sure we are a good mediator, coordinating relations between Ukraine and Russia and us.
Israel is not the superpower in that debate. We should be in the places that are important to Israel and keep in touch with our friends in the world. But at the end of the day, if we have one big ally in the world, it’s the United States. So we have to make sure that we are not against the interest of this ally when China goes into the equation. We should not do business or transferring technology to help China to build things that maybe will help them to advance against the United States.
CJN: I’m wondering if you’ve heard what happened with a professor at the University of Denver who claimed that the Israeli Mossad was responsible for provoking the person who attacked Salman Rushdie.
Nagel: Can’t be. Impossible. Yes, preposterous.
CJN: Talk about what Technion is doing that’s noteworthy in the world of security.
Nagel: My center at Technion represents the center’s work for science security technology. We are trying to bridge Technion’s work as a university – we are trying to be an open academy.
Everything we are doing is unclassified, but our goals are to help the needs of the State of Israel. Some of the biggest innovations that came from our defense industries are coming from technology. So this is one of my jobs in my center.
Our main role is to educate the students that are learning engineering on electronics, computer science, AI, quantum. So when they finish their studies, some of them who have been in specialized programs can go onto their respective industries.
So, Technion has a very, very important role in educating and building our next generation of engineers and innovators in science concerning the defense area. This is the main reason for me because it was one of my roles while I was the head of the military research and development in the ministry of the defense. I was head of the team that signed the memorandum of understanding agreement between Israel and United States to help Israel get 38 billion for missile ballistic defense and for other needs that we have.
Some of the innovations start at Technion that are part of Israel’s defense industries. In our case, technology is not building ships or something like that, but we are developing the people and the technologies that will enable our industries to be number one in the world. Sometimes we are also exposing those to other countries in the world.
CJN: Which ones?
Nagel: The good countries in the world. We’re talking about electro-optics and physics, space and satellite and communication lasers, deep learning machines. You name it. We have it.
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.