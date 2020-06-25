Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba, who turns 48 in July, plans to go into the field of security, he told the Cleveland Jewish News in a June 25 interview.
Haba is retiring as of July 17. His last day in the office will be July 2. He will take vacation for the duration of his time.
Patrol Capt. Richard Lessick will be in charge of the department until a new chief is hired through an internal and/or external search, Haba said.
Haba, who is paid about $135,000, oversees a department of 46 full-time officers with a budget of about $12 million.
Haba said highlights of his career were training at the FBI National Academy in 2014. A lasting benefit of that executive-level training includes the network of some 200 police chiefs across the country – and the world.
“The friendship and carmarederie that take place is immeasurable,” he said, adding that the group stays in touch via email and Facebook regarding policies. “That resource far outperforms every other resource out there.”
Haba said he is also proud of having launched Beachwood’s two K-9 units, which he said have helped the city in ways that are hard to measure.
“Just a dog’s presence tends to calm the situation down,” Haba said. “We’ll never know how many times we’re saving use of force. That’s the whole point.”
Haba said his connection to JFC Security, LLC and to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood has been productive and important. He said he hopes that relationship continues.
He traveled twice to Israel with JFC Security officers in 2015 and 2019 on training trips.
While he thought Masada was “awesome,” he said the cooperation between Israeli police, military, private security and the general public was an “amazing experience.”
A standout experience, he said, was being able to see safety and security are maintained in the Old City in Jerusalem.
Haba said the most significant challenge for him as a police chief has been to evolve with the changing landscape of police work. He predicts that will also be the biggest challenge for the next chief.
“Responding to things, rather than reacting,” he said.
Haba was named police chief in 2017 after serving the department for more than 20 years.