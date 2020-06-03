Netflix’s new series, “Unorthodox,” is plain and simple a must-watch during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The docu-series has the rare ability to catch and suck in the viewer with a plot that is both extremely powerful and keeps you on the edge of your seat for four hours, gorgeous cinematography, emotion-filled acting, and realistic dialogue.
The viewer watches Esther Shapiro, a young woman who feels trapped in her Chasidic community, take a giant leap of faith and attempt to make an independent life for herself. Although she soon realizes there are consequences to running away from everything you’ve ever known, and has to physically and metaphorically come face to face with her decisions.
Director Maria Schrader shines with her continually switching shots and usage of colors, changing from scenic Berlin to gritty New York, while toying with different tones to dictate the timeline and emotions.
Shira Haas, the Israeli actress who plays Esty, lights up the screen with brilliantly transparent acting, meaning it is very easy to dictate exactly what emotion she attempts to portray. This allows the viewer to become easily emotionally involved with her. While the series was adapted from the novel by Deborah Feldman, she partners with Daniel Hendler, Alexa Karolinski and Anna Winger to write intelligent and realistic dialogue.
I found myself often relating conversations between my grandpa and me to Esty and her grandmother. During a time where it is unlikely to leave one’s house, I found that the story of “Unorthodox” provided me with a sense of thrill and exploration that more than satisfied me.
Zachary Goldstein is a Shaker Heights resident and a rising senior at University School in Hunting Valley.