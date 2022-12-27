As part of a Dec. 13 Woodmere planning and zoning commission meeting, the developers behind a proposed $25 million boutique multi-family community complex again presented their plans for the community near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road.
During the public hearing, representatives from Activity Capital of Woodmere and RHM Real Estate Group of Lyndhurst presented the newest plans for the 89-unit residential community complex that would be located south of CVS in Woodmere. A privately funded project, The Element would act as a transitional buffer between the Chagrin Boulevard retail and office corridor and a nearby residential neighborhood to the south.
“We appreciate the opportunity to present our thoughtfully designed plan before Woodmere Village residents at (the Dec. 13) public hearing in front of the planning commission,” Daryl Kertesz of Activity Capital wrote in a Dec. 19 email to the Cleveland Jewish News on behalf of the developer team. “It was great to see so many residents come out to learn more about the project.”
At the meeting, attendees heard from George Smerigan, who is the city planner for the cities of Beachwood, Pepper Pike and Warrensville Heights about how “this is the right project for the right location” and that “realistically, it is the only practical location in the entire village that could work,” Kertesz said.
“It is an appropriate buffer between busy commercial property on Chagrin Boulevard and the single-family, residential area to the south,” he said. “It will provide new and different housing options that don’t currently exist in the village, which will attract new residents and help retain current residents looking for new options.”
Kertesz said the zoning code that the village is being asked to adopt “was written specifically for this site alone, preventing any sort of ‘slippery slope’ effect whereby more multifamily housing could be permitted in other less appropriate locations.”
Activity Capital and RHM Real Estate also presented village officials and residents with the results of their door-to-door neighborhood outreach, “where we were often invited into homes and discussed the project with residents on several occasions,” Kertesz said.
“We collected 100 signatures of support from residents throughout the village, as well as several dozen letters of support, which is significant in a village the size of Woodmere,” he said.
Kertesz said the development team is “looking forward” to continuing dialogue with all community stakeholders throughout the process, and “ultimately delivering a project that will benefit all current and future residents of the village.”
The Element was first proposed in March.
To learn more about the project, visit theelementwoodmere.com.