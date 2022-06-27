Revival Body Care and Marlissa Dunn Art recently opened in Legacy Village in Lyndhurst, according to a news release.
Revival Body Care is a natural beauty and wellness brand with a focus on education and sustainability, according to a news release. Revival offers all-natural skin, lip and hair products created with organic, fair trade, vegan ingredients handcrafted in small batches.
Revival is locally owned by Nicole Dzurko, who launched it from her home kitchen in 2015 and went on to establish Revival Flagship store and headquarters in Lakewood.
The Legacy Village location will host events and be home to the Revival Recycles program where customers can return empty Revival containers. It is located near the Legacy Village Lawn next to Starbucks.
Marlissa Dunn of Cleveland Heights is Legacy Village’s summer artist-in-residence, who has a studio and gallery open near Starbucks.
Dunn, a former gym owner, started painting as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic and fell in love with it, wishing she has started sooner, according to the release.
Dunn will paint on-site during select Legacy Live concerts, with her next scheduled appearance July 2.
She will hold open studio hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays when visitors can watch her work. She will host an art show and sale Sept. 17 through Sept. 19, with paintings created during the summer available for purchase.