Two agencies are offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of Elvia Ibanez, who is a suspected in the kidnapping and stabbing of a 23-year-old University Heights woman and in the Dec. 20 arson of her apartment.
Investigators at the State Fire Marshal’s office are offering up to $5,000 for information, Brian Bonnert, public information officer for the state fire marshal’s office.
In addition, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Inc. is offering up to $2,500 and has posted information about Ibanez and the crime under its Crime of the Week page on its website.
University Heights police were searching Ibanez, 37-year-old Warrensville Heights woman, after a person was stabbed and a fire was set Dec. 20 in the Huntington Green Apartments at 2175 Kerwin Road. The incident was called in at 1:11 p.m. as a fire alarm at Unit 307 in the five-story building.
A 23-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the apartment by firefighters responding to the scene. The victim “appeared to have numerous lacerations and stab wounds,” according to a Dec. 21 media release from University Heights Police Chief Dustin Rogers. The woman was transported to the hospital.
“A 37-year-old female suspect, known to the victim, is suspected to have assaulted the victim for an extended period throughout the day at the apartment,” the chief wrote. “The suspect is believed to have attempted to set fire to the apartment before leaving the scene.”
University Heights police were searching for Elvia Ibanez, whose last known address was 4756 Country Lane, Warrensville Heights.
Charges against Ibanez were to include attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.
Those with information are asked to call 216-932-1800. To reach Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line, call 216-252-7463. The fire marshal’s tip line can be reached at 614-645-8477,