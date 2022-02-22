RH, previously known as Restoration Hardware, plans to construct a $20 million showroom project in Orange.
According to documents filed with the village’s building department Feb. 15, the permit application calls for a 45,000-square-foot, three-story showroom with indoor furniture galleries, an interior design department, and a rooftop restaurant and park called The Gallery at Pinecrest in the village’s portion of Chagrin Highlands.
If approved, it would take over the space inhabited by Slyman’s Tavern on a 2.4-acre site along Interstate 271 adjacent to Pinecrest. The restaurant and real estate are owned by Jon Pinney, managing partner at Kohrman Jackson & Krantz in Cleveland, Ron Leonhardt Jr., and Pat D’Onofrio. In an email to the Cleveland Jewish News, Pinney said Slyman’s has plans to move into Pinecrest to make room for the showroom project. Pinecrest is a mixed-use development in Orange by Fairmount Properties. The partners have a purchase agreement with an entity controlled by RH.
“Slyman’s Tavern is excited to move into Pinecrest and unveil our new concept,” he wrote, indicating that the current restaurant will remain open until its new location in Pinecrest is ready. “Like many residents, we are excited to see the RH Mansion project move forward and we want to thank Fairmount Properties for putting this deal together. We also want to thank Freddy Slyman for affording us the honor to carry on his family’s incredible legacy at Pinecrest and we look forward to serving our customers for many more years to come.”
The village’s planning and zoning commission and architectural review board will discuss the proposal at its March 1 meeting.
Mayor Kathy Mulcahy told the CJN that she is looking forward to the “positive impact” the showroom will have both on Orange and the surrounding region.
“It’s a prestigious business to have in the area,” she said. “I think it will make a beautiful entrance into the village on I-271. I think it will also really solidify and strengthen both the Chagrin Highlands and Pinecrest. It will make this area exciting and sustainable – and become a draw for home furnishings and upscale shopping and dining.”
Mulcahy said she visited the RH location in Columbus, which opened in 2019 at Easton Town Center.
“You felt like you were standing in a multi-million dollar home,” she said. “The furnishings are so beautiful. It is a major win for the whole region, and certainly a plus for the future of the business community in Orange. I am so excited they chose us.”