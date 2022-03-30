Richfield-based orthodontics company orthobrain has secured $9 million in Series A funding with a group of investors, led by CareCapital, one of the largest investors in the dental care industry.
Additional co-investors include JumpStart NEXT II Fund and JobsOhio, among others, according to a March 9 news release.
Launched in 2016 by orthodontist Dr. Dan German when his family moved from Dayton to Beachwood, orthobrain was created to help fill the gap in orthodontic care by integrating it into the practice of general dentists, giving patients access to orthodontistry when it might not otherwise be available. German and his wife, Teri, have seven children, three of who are members of the Fuchs Mizrachi School community. The couple attends services throughout the Cleveland Jewish community, including at Beachwood Kehilla, Chabad of Cleveland, Young Israel and Green Road Synagogue.
“I had this terrific practice in Dayton and I had everything figured out – an extraordinary place to care for people and everything was just as I wanted it,” German told the Cleveland Jewish News, referring to his practice, German Orthodontics in Beavercreek that he founded in 1987. “And then we just up and left. It was all because of how powerful the mission of orthobrain is.”
That mission, German said, sits at the place where health and aesthetics frequently meet – dentistry – and specifically the way a well-maintained smile can change someone’s life.
“People whose teeth are not pleasing to look at are rated by their peers as less intelligent, more likely to be bullied, less likely to succeed and as less trustworthy,” he explained. “And that is incredibly unfair. Orthodontics is not elective if you want to give everyone a fair opportunity. So, I became very passionate in affording everyone that opportunity to succeed and not be pegged as someone unworthy.”
orthobrain provides general dentists with education, knowledge and real-time support to deliver orthodontic care right from their office, allowing patients to get the care of an orthodontist without having to leave the comfort of their general dentist’s office, German said.
“There is greater access to general dentists because they outnumber orthodontists 20 to 1 in the U.S.,” he said. “This injustice and unfairness to people drove me to solve the problem. It’s about transforming the way health care is delivered. Instead of the patient having to go to a specialist’s office, we consult with the treating dentist. That way, we can take care of a larger number of patients and provide better access.”
One of those general dentists that utilize orthobrain’s services is Dr. Paul Mikhli of Beachwood Dental.
“We started collaborating with orthobrain about three years ago,” Mikhli told the CJN. “I met Dr. German in shul – the great meeting place. Someone introduced me to him and he was starting the company then. We talked about it, and he is just a genuinely great person. I liked what he had to say and gave it a try. His personality was enough to get me in the front door, but it was the quality of his services that got me to be a complete adopter of orthobrain.”
Mikhli said his office had been offering clear aligners before adopting orthobrain’s offerings, but he admitted there were some cases he felt he needed “a little more help from a treatment planning perspective.”
“The solution that orthobrain had was that basically, they take all the records, we work together with an orthobrain orthodontist and they provide us with the proper treatment plan,” he said. “It was a really great solution that helped out our office, and most importantly, our patients. They don’t want to travel between offices, especially adults, and they don’t want to be in an orthodontist’s office surrounded by kids. It’s a great solution.”
As for the funding recently secured, German said orthobrain’s focus will be to advance and scale its clinical and educational offerings, invest in software and technology upgrades, and scale the company nationally and globally.
“We already provide from A-Z services that dentists want, but we need to scale and expand our market,” he said. “Our goal is to get to those people who don’t have access. It not only helps them aesthetically but also improves their dental and overall health. We’re taking this on and transforming lives by transforming the way we deliver orthodontics.”