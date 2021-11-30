A water main break overnight on Highland Road in Richmond Heights has caused low pressure or no water and has closed several schools on the east side Nov. 30.
Highland Road is closed between Georgetown and Trebisky roads.
“There is a break on a 54 inch main … that is affected a number of customers,” Cleveland Water tweeted out. “We’re working to control the leak and build pressure back up for affected customers.”
Schools are closed in Richmond Heights and South Euclid Lyndhurst school districts, as well as some schools in the Mayfield City School district.
