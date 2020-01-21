State Rep. Casey Weinstein returned to his Hudson home from a business trip Jan. 16 to find papers wrapped with a gold bow he didn’t consider a welcome home gift.
He left for a business trip to Florida Jan. 12 and returned early Jan. 16. In the meantime, his wife, Amanda, home alone with their daughters, ages 2 and 5, put a stack of mail she gathered from the mailbox from the previous days onto Weinstein’s desk.
In the pile was the collection of seven rolled-up papers tied with the gold bow consisting of 30 black-and-white, right-wing rhetoric images – memes – laid out across the front and back of the pages that Weinstein couldn’t help but find “deeply bizarre” and “concerning” when he sorted through his mail.
But for the Jewish Democrat who fights for his views – especially gun safety with the creation of his House Bill 349 in late September 2019 to prohibit people from possessing large capacity magazines, he’s experienced negative feedback verging on violence on social media and in person before.
“When I first opened the papers, I just sat back and put my hands behind my head and took a deep breath,” said Weinstein, 37, a member of Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson. “Since I released this bill, HB 349, I’ve gotten a pretty steady stream of negativity on social media. But I put that in one bucket.
“When it comes to real life stuff at your home, it is a much more threatening and real world kind of thing for me. I had been gone the previous three days, my two daughters and my wife had been alone at home at that time. I thought through if somebody went through the methodical process of finding these things, putting them into Word documents, printing them out and driving to my house and sticking them in my mailbox – it’s just deeply concerning.”
Weinstein said he doesn’t know who sent the memes, which contain messages ranging from Joe Biden depicted in clown makeup with text overlay saying, “Senator for 36 years, vice president for 8 years, blames Trump for America’s problems”; a photo of a woman crying with text saying, “I borrowed thousands of dollars for an art studies degree now they want me to pay it all back!”; and text reading, “On this day in 1775, the British demanded we surrender our weapons. We shot them.”
“The papers are anonymous and that’s the ironic thing to me,” he said. “I’ll respond to any message. I’ll respond to any social media message we get – emails, phone calls, in person, around town, smoke signals, ravens – you name it – except a threat. I won’t respond to a threat, especially an anonymous one. I can’t respond to it. This was not designed to have a conversation about gun legislation. It was designed to threaten me and to make me feel less safe.”
He went to the Ohio House sergeant-at-arms who then notified the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He also filed a police report with the Hudson Police Department on Jan. 17.
The Hudson Police Department has increased its presence around Weinstein’s home.
“The sergeant-at-arms said he did not consider it like overtly threatening, so he asked me to send some of the social media posts and messages that I’ve gotten, although Facebook filters out a lot of them and I can’t see them,” Weinstein said. “I guess he’s aware of it, but he said they weren’t overtly threatening, which I don’t necessarily agree with.”
In October 2018 during Weinstein’s campaign, someone printed retweets Weinstein had made of Hillel and Jewish organizations on Twitter and left them on his porch along with anti-Semitic messages. Police advised Weinstein to get increased security and a dog, and since then, he has contracted with a security company, purchased a Ring doorbell to monitor his porch and bought a dog. Weinstein said the mailbox was out of the Ring’s camera view to see who put in the papers.
Despite feeling shaken up and afraid for his family’s safety, Weinstein isn’t going to let a scare tactic sway him from his beliefs.
“I feel that this is where Ohioans are at on gun reform: wanting change, wanting progress and wanting safeguards in place,” he said. “We’re not talking restrictions, we’re talking safeguards, and I very much feel that the momentum has turned on the side of reform. I’m very proud and very passionate to be on that side of the House. Especially as a former Air Force guy who’s qualified on assault rifles and handguns, I understand guns, I understand the lethality of them and I also understand the need to protect families.
“The example that I’ve used is balancing rights, so we as Jews have our First Amendment right that we exercise by being in temple, right to worship and right to assemble, and in temple today, in the back of my mind, unfortunately, is thinking about what I would do if someone came in and tried to shoot us. It’s no longer a place where you can be absolutely safe, like after Pittsburgh. So how do we balance that Second Amendment right with my First Amendment right and my family’s First Amendment right to worship? There has to be a balance there and that’s very much why it’s a big part of why I’m so passionate about pushing back. This threat made me resolved and I’m not somebody who quietly tiptoes into most issues.”