In a statewide event, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum hosted its annual “What You Do Matters” virtual luncheon on May 11, focusing on the rise of antisemitism, how individuals and communities can combat it and the importance of keeping Holocaust education at the forefront.
Featuring addresses by Sara J. Bloomfield, former Shaker Heights resident and director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and Cleveland resident, Holocaust survivor and event chair Rina Frankel, wife of the late Samuel Frankel, the virtual event also included a conversation between Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, and Robert Williams, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum expert and deputy director, international affairs.
“As survivors, we realized that there will come a time that there will be no more eyewitnesses left to the horrors of the Shoah,” Frankel said. “I am saddened to say that this time is fast approaching. The museum is and always will be the depository of our memories.”
Frankel’s family was also in attendance to express the importance of continued Holocaust education in a world where Holocaust denial and antisemitism run rampant. Her son, Steven Frankel, said the theme of the program, “what we do matters,” should resonate with everyone.
“As young people, my parents endured unspeakable horrors and incredible personal loss,” he said. “They met in Israel and married six weeks later. ... They put down roots and started their own family. From an early age, my sisters and my brother and I were inspired by their resilience and understood our obligation to honor the memory of those murdered during the Holocaust.”
Following a brief video featuring celebrities reading first accounts of the Holocaust, Bloomfield discussed the creation of the museum, its legacy and the shift to digital educational opportunities. She also highlighted some other Jewish Cleveland families that helped along the way, including the Frankels and Maltz’s, calling them “the greatest generation.”
Milton Maltz spoke of his experiences of dealing with antisemitism and bigotry as a 5-year-old growing up in South Bend, Ind. Maltz owned Malrite Communications Group Inc. and with his wife, Tamar, founded the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood as well as the Spy Museum in Washington.
To close the event, Goldberg and Williams discussed the rise of conspiracy theories, increased incidents of bias against Asian Americans and other communities, and antisemitism tied to COVID-19 using Holocaust imagery like the yellow star.
In asking what is behind this surge, Goldberg said, “antisemitism and often other forms of prejudice emerge or accelerate or intensify in moments of societal stress. There are historical antecedents to this,” referencing when the Bubonic Plague hit Europe in the 13th and 14th centuries that Jews were blamed for it. “This is as old as history itself. When you have you have political stress, economic stress, there is a ready-made scapegoat.”
Williams noted Americans have a responsibility to stand up against injustice, and Goldberg said in response that, “if we’re properly trained Americans, we will have only one response to that level of injustice. Because it is ingrained in us from our teachings and our ideas that build this country, that this is unacceptable and it has to be battled. You can’t just accept it.”