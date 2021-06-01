The 33rd annual Geraldo Rivera Golf Classic was held at Old Westbury Golf & Country Club in Old Westbury, N.Y.
Broadcaster Sean Hannity kicked off the festivities to honor and raise funds for Life’s WORC, commemorating 50 years of making a difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Hannity joined charity founder Vicki Schneps and Shaker Heights residents Erica and Geraldo Rivera, the event’s host, and Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist.
Honored were: Peter J. Klein, ALINE Wealth chief investment officer and founder; Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, PC partner; and E. Christopher Murray; all local business leaders continuing the annual tradition that has helped raise millions for the cause. The daylong event included brunch, golf, and a dinner reception.
The group’s mission is to provide critical services to the disabled, including a lovely and welcoming family center for autism, where parents and children of all ages can find respect and relief from their sometimes difficult circumstance, according to a news release.
The Life’s WORC team has been together since Rivera’s critically acclaimed series exposing the deplorable conditions at Willowbrook State School for People with Developmental Disabilities on Staten Island in January 1972, the release stated.
Stars like John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Stevie Wonder, John Denver and the Allman Brothers Band have all contributed with their talent and generosity.