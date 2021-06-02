The Shaker Heights board of zoning appeals and planning commission approved a plan for an 18-story and 15-story apartment building, totaling 228 units at 20005 Farnsleigh Road at Van Aken District. The vote was 5-0.
The plan, led by RMS of Shaker Heights, features two towers, with walking bridges between them and has been in the planning stages for years.
The approval has many conditions tied to it and the developer will need to return to the boards following further study and changes to the design. The chief concerns among board members dealt with pedestrian safety.
RMS is the private investment manager for members of the Ratner, Miller and Shafran families, the founding families of Cleveland-based Forest City Realty Trust Inc. RMS and Forest City are separate entities.
