Robert Cahen, a former executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Cleveland, died Dec. 21 on his 48th wedding anniversary. He was 74.
Cahen led the JCC from 1997 to 2003 and left to become executive director of The Lakeland Foundation and director of development for Lakeland Community College.
Cahen was the director of strategic planning and marketing, assistant director at the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland (now the Jewish Federation of Cleveland) from 1987 to 1997. He was executive director of Jewish Vocational Services of Cleveland from 1983 to 1987. He served as assistant executive director and acting executive director of the Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland from 1979 to 1983. He was also the immediate past president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals - Cleveland chapter.
Cahen was born in Cleveland on Sept. 28, 1948, to Ruth and Gilbert Cahen.
He was a resident of Shaker Heights and a member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.
He is survived by his wife, Alice (nee Silverman); children, Geoffrey (Candice), Jonathan (Jessica) and Benjamin (Aryn) Cahen; brother, Jerry (Dina) Cahen; and several grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery at 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The funeral service can be viewed at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Robert Cahen, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Shiva information will be announced.
This is a developing story.