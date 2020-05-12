Robert Lancz loved everything inside Dunn Hardware, the hardware store he grew up working in and owned for more than 35 years. Lancz died of a heart attack May 6 in Boynton Beach, Fla. He was 86.
His father purchased the store on Hayden Avenue in East Cleveland from its previous owner, Horace Dunn, and Lancz’s father continued Dunn Hardware’s legacy, which started in 1910.
Lancz, who was born in Cleveland in 1938, worked in the hardware store with his brother growing up. He went to Fenn College, which became Cleveland State University, at night so he could work for hardware distributors during the day.
“Hardware is what he always wanted,” said his widow, Lois Lancz. “(His parents) wanted him to become an engineer, but he didn’t want to become an engineer. He went into accounting, and then he just went into the business.”
After briefly volunteering for the U.S. Army, working for additional hardware distributors and selling hardware, Lancz bought Dunn Hardware from his father in the mid-1960s.
Seeking more space, he moved the store from its original East Cleveland location on Eddy Road to South Euclid on Mayfield Road near Warrensville Center Road, expanding the inventory to include wallpaper and paint – putting the shop on par with bigger stores that offered more selection of products.
“It became more like a home center where they really did everything, and he hired a lot of old-time hardware people that had their own businesses,” Lancz said. “Everyone was family.”
He brought his family living in Beachwood into the business as well, with Lois working in human resources, and their three children, Lisa, Cheryl and Scott, learning the business.
For first-born Lisa Soriano, the work was tough, but worth it.
“I started working there when I was 8, and by the time I was 10, I was working full-day Saturdays with him,” Soriano said. “I worked in just about every department except for plumbing and electrical.”
Lancz recalled a turning point in hardworking Robert Lancz, when Cheryl, then in first grade, told her father that her friend with divorced parents saw her father more than Cheryl saw Lancz.
“At that point, he started taking off work to coach their teams and started going to all their matches and games,” Lois Lancz recalled. “On Sundays, he only worked until 3 p.m., so that he could still spend the afternoon with his family. That way, he felt his employees could spend time with their families also. He also gave up the nights so that he could be at home.”
Lancz also adored his created family at Dunn Hardware – so much that the Lancz family believes it is his greatest accomplishment.
“We had a hard time back when we moved (to Mayfield and Richmond roads),” said Lois Lancz, referring to when the CVS wanted the same corner where Dunn Hardware was.
“We could have at that time said, ‘We’re giving it up.’ Then Bob said, ‘I can’t – not with all these employees.’ We ended up moving across the street onto Mayfield (Road), and the other side of Mayfield (Road), splitting into two stores for a couple of years until the other Dunn Hardware could become one again. He didn’t want to have to let his employees go because he felt they were like his children, too.”
Alan Silverman, a longtime associate of Lancz’s and owner of Silverman’s, a discount department store in East Cleveland, said he and Lancz would learn from one another about computer systems, tool rentals and how items were selling at each other’s stores.
Above all else, Silverman recalled being impressed with the dedication of Lancz’s employees.
“He was loved by all of his employees,” Silverman said. “When you’re in the retail business and your employees stay with you for years and years – that says something. He was a great entrepreneur and he treated his employees very well. He built a huge business at Dunn Hardware.”
Despite his family working at his store, it was never an expectation for his children to take over when he and Lois retired in 2002.
“He wanted to leave it up to us if we wanted to come back into the business,” Cheryl Lancz said. “It was important to him for us to work somewhere else for five years, learn what it’s like to work for someone that’s not your father, and then if we wanted to, we could come back.”
When his children’s aspirations went in other directions and it was time to retire, Lancz sold the store and it became an ACE Hardware affiliate.
Dunn Hardware, which moved to Wilson Mills Road in Richmond Heights, is owned by Silverman’s daughter, Abby Stadlin.
Lancz enjoyed playing golf and cards and traveling the world with Lois. He was a member of The Pap Corps and Hadassah as a snowbird in Florida, and had been a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by grandson Blake Lancz and brother Gerald (Sharon) Lancz of Las Vegas.