Cleveland philanthropist Barbara Robinson has been named a life trustee of the Cleveland Institute of Music.
A trustee since the mid-1970s, Robinson was given the honor at the institute’s Dec. 2 annual meeting. The office of the life trustee was established in 2017 when A. Malachi Mixon III was inducted, making Robinson’s induction the second in CIM history, according to a news release. The honor recognizes trustees who have made historically significant contributions to the institute, the release said. Mixon, the founder, chairman and CEO of Elyria-based Invacare, died in 2020.
Board chair Susan A. Rothmann presented Robinson with a medal.
“One of the great pleasures of being chair of the board is having the honor of celebrating and thanking institutional leaders, and today I have the privilege of celebrating a woman I have admired as a mentor and friend,” Rothmann said in the release. “Barbara Robinson’s legacy, leadership and generosity will resound through the halls, practice rooms, concert stages and the board room for years to come.”
According to the release, Robinson chaired the board from 1987 to 1991. She also helped increase the annual fund, which became the foundation for the capital campaign that added Mixon Hall, the Lennon Education Building and the Robinson Music Library in 2007. Robinson also received the 2019 Cleveland Heritage Medal, and is an honorary life trustee and member of the executive committee of the Musical Arts Association, the founding and governing body of The Cleveland Orchestra.
Additionally, she is an honorary trustee of the Cleveland Museum of Art and a life member of the board of trustees of University Hospital’s Case Medical Center. In the past, she served as a trustee of other organizations, including Ohio Dance, Cleveland Children’s Museum, Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, Center for Arts-Inspired Learning, Americans for the Arts, the Ohio Arts Council, Arts Midwest and the National Assembly of State Art Agencies.
Also at the meeting, the institute appointed Carlos Kalmar as principal conductor and director of the orchestral studies and conducting program, and passed a long-term renewal of president and CEO Paul W. Hogle’s contract.
Cleveland Institute of Music is in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.