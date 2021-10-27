The Jewish Federation of Cleveland bestowed its 2021 Gries Family Award to Barbara S. Robinson for her extended impact on the Jewish and general communities of Cleveland during a board of trustees meeting Oct. 21.
According to a news release, the Gries Family Award honors top Federation or other Jewish organization leaders, as well as leaders championing efforts in Greater Cleveland’s general community.
“I am honored to receive this distinguished award,” Robinson said in the release. “We have inherited a great tradition of philanthropy for the benefit of society which is our responsibility to sustain, stabilize, grow and strengthen with even new opportunities.”
For decades, Robinson has guided nonprofit arts, community and education organizations. She serves as honorary trustee and member of the executive committee of the Musical Arts Association a part of The Cleveland Orchestra; chair emerita and trustee of the Cleveland Institute of Music; chairman emeritus of Cleveland Arts Prize; honorary trustee of the Cleveland Museum of Art; director of Americans for the Arts in Washington, D.C., and New York; life member of the board of trustees of the University Hospital’s Case Medical Center; and trustee of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood.
Robinson has also extended her leadership to the Federation, where she’s served on its board of trustees and been a member of its arts and culture advisory board and endowment fund committee.
“Barbara combined her love of music with her education in marketing to make a career as a volunteer serving nonprofits which mainly focused on the arts,” Marcia Levine, chair of this year’s Gries Family Award selection committee, said in the release. “She hasn’t just served, she has led. There are more than 50 nonprofits to which she provided leadership in fulfilling their missions. But she brought something even rarer – leadership in how to be successful fundraisers to sustain their organizations.”
According to the release, the Gries family was one of the first Jewish families to settle in Cleveland. The award includes a donation to a charitable cause of the recipient’s choice, to which Robinson selected the Musical Pathway Program of the Cleveland Institute of Music.