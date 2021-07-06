Elevation Festivals, owner of WonderStruck, and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will present the WonderStruck Music Fest Friday Night Sneak Preview July 23. Cleveland artists LONDIN Thompson and Jack Harris are set to perform.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Rock Hall’s “Rockin’ the Schools” educational programs which seek to engage the Cleveland Metropolitan School District K\kindergarten through 12th-grade students in arts-rich, standards-based learning.
“This is an amazing opportunity for Elevation Festivals, in partnership with the Rock Hall and our family foundation, to support the continued efforts of music education in Cleveland,” Elevation Festivals partner Michelle Wesley said in a news release. “Since the inception of Cleveland’s Music Festival, my partners and I have stressed an importance on giving back to our community through planning and execution of this concert event. Humans thrive on unique interactions and experiences, so supporting organizations like the Rock Hall who give back in an interactive way, creates a new path for us to continue our deeply rooted mission.”
Greg Harris, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame president and CEO, said in the release, “We were thrilled when the festival approached us about the Friday Night Sneak Preview. The festival partnership and the generosity of the Wesley Family will help support our impactful education programs this coming school year. This is another example of how rock & roll connects us all and brings people together to do good things.”
To purchase tickets for the Friday Night Sneak Preview, visit WonderStruckfest.com or SeeTickets.us.