Dina Rock will become the director of learning at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, effective July 1.
Rock has taught for more national education consultant for teacher fellowships with the Hope Street Group, based in Washington D.C., promoting teachers’ voices in advancing excellence in education both on the national and state levels, according to a news release.
Rock lives in Solon with her husband, David, and their children, Brandon and Logan, who are in college. They have been members of The Temple for more than 20 years.