Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will begin requiring face masks at all events starting Dec. 31 with the Cleveland Cavaliers versus Atlanta Hawks game, according to an announcement by the downtown Cleveland venue.
The announcement said the decision to implement the mask requirement is in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County and the country, and with close communication with local health experts. The mask requirement is scheduled to be in effect through Jan. 31, 2022.
All fans ages 2 and up will be required to wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose when inside the venue and in their seats at all Cavs and Cleveland Monsters games, unless actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves or vents do not meet health and safety standards and will not be permitted, the announcement said. If a guest does not have an approved mask at time of entry, one will be provided at no cost.
Fans seated in the first row around the court are still required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours prior to the game, which aligns with an NBA mandate for fans seated within a 15-foot perimeter from the player bench.
Additionally, select concerts, shows, events or games could still require proof of vaccination or an appropriately timed negative COVID-19 test result. Fans are asked to check specific information posted for each event for up-to-date information on any special health and safety details. If nothing is listed, there are no special requirements for that specific concert, show, event or game. If a fan is feeling sick, they’re asked to stay home, the announcement said.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 1 Center Court.