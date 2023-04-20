The Maltz Museum in Beachwood held its 15th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out and Youth Sing Out Awards Ceremony April 19, awarding a total of $100,000 to Northeast Ohio middle and high school students, teachers and schools for their commitment to combating hatred, bias, discrimination and prejudice through songs and essays.
Before the pre-recorded event, Maltz Museum director of external relations Dahlia Fisher interviewed the top 10 finalists in the 11th- and 12th-grade essay contest about race relations and diversity, the judgment that the LGBTQIA+ community faces, struggling with self-love and gender identity, and finding strength and empowerment within oneself while dealing with personal trauma.
Fisher also asked each finalist if there was anyone they’d like to thank, with answers ranging from their parents, siblings and teachers, to school administrators, guidance counselors and the Maltz Museum for giving them a chance to use their voices to tackle important topics.
Darrell McNair, a Maltz Museum board of trustees member, and Courtney Kreiger, Maltz Museum manager of education and outreach, served as event emcees for the pre-recorded awards ceremony.
Co-founders Milton and Tamar Maltz also addressed viewers in a video segment before the winners were announced. The Maltzes created the Stop the Hate program, which, as of this year, has awarded $1.5 million in scholarships, prizes and grants. Over 50,000 students have participated to date from 12 counties across Ohio. This year, a total of 3,000 students submitted essays and song lyrics for the contest.
Milton Maltz recounted the first time he experienced antisemitism at 5 years old. He was walking to school when older kids surrounded him calling him a “Christ killer.” They then proceeded to tear off his clothes. Breaking free, he ran home crying – only wearing his underwear, socks and shoes.
“I told my mother, ‘Who is Christ,’ he recalled. “This was my first encounter with antisemitism. Once you’ve been the victim of hate, you have the feeling that other kids need help.”
Tamar Maltz said, in addressing this year’s participants, that she wished them all the best of luck, congratulating them for their successes. Milton Maltz began a thought with, “All I can say is ...,” before Tamar interjected with, “You’re great,” to which Milton responded, with a laugh, “Amen.”
Throughout the hourlong program, attendees heard from the 11th- and 12th-grade finalists as they read their essays, with topics ranging from the discrimination and violence they’ve experienced or witnessed based on race, gender identity, sexual identity and socioeconomic class.
Gianna Miller, a senior at Rocky River High School, received first place for her essay about growing up around her mother’s addiction issues, the bullying that stemmed from classmates witnessing her mother being arrested, and how it inspired her to work with other youth dealing with addiction in their families. For winning first place, she received a four-year $20,000 scholarship and a $5,000 grant for her school.
Misa Huls, a senior at Avon Lake High School, was named first runner-up for her essay about the discrimination and micro-aggressions she experienced as typically the only Black student in her classes, recalling the time a classmate told her that her “hair smelled” and later texted a Confederate flag to the class group chat. She received a $10,000 scholarship and a $2,000 grant for her school.
Naomi Glass, a senior at Green High School, was named second runner-up for her essay that detailed her school’s February 2022 “Soul Food Fest,” held to celebrate Black History Month. The festival featured stereotypical Black foods like fried chicken and watermelon. In response, she emailed her principal expressing her disappointment that the festival was held, but was initially dismissed before a social media post about the event went viral. For her essay, she received a $5,000 scholarship and a $2,000 grant for her school.
The seven other finalists in the 11th- and 12th-grade category received a $1,000 scholarship and a $500 grant for their school.
In the sixth- through 10th-grade category, students had a chance to win a first-place cash prize of $400 or a second-place cash prize of $100.
First-place winners included Grace Claassen, a sixth grade at Hudson Middle School; Olivia Piazza, a seventh-grader at Learwood Middle School in Avon Lake; Annaya Jain, an eighth-grader at Beachwood Middle School; Isabella Swol, a ninth-grader at Hawken School in Chester Township; and Ezra Ellenbogen, a 10th grader at Shaker Heights High School.
Second-place winners included Stella Sipos, a sixth grader at Hudson Middle School; Tia Tian, a seventh grader at Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights; Ritika Iyer, an eighth grader at Beachwood Middle School; Katie Smith, a ninth grader at Firelands High School in Henrietta Township; and Kyle Carroll, a 10th grader at Hudson High School.
The songwriting competition was split into two categories for middle and high school classes, and awarded anti-bias education grants of $3,500 for first place and $2,000 for second place. Teaching artists were provided by Roots of American Music to help each class write an original song for the contest.
In first place in the high school category was “Where Does the Fault Lie?” by Kari Beery’s sixth-period class at Mayfield High School, with the assistance of teaching artist Taylor Lamborn. Second place was given to “Life is Full of Color” by Cassie Lundgard’s first-period class at Midview High School in Grafton, with the help of teaching artist Ray Flanagan.
In first place in the middle school category was “Harmony” by Mary Matisak’s fifth-period, third-quarter class at Milkovich Middle School in Maple Heights, with the assistance of teaching artist Esther Fitz. Second place was awarded to “Respect is a Two Way Street” by Tamara Blair’s seventh grade, first-period class at Newton D Baker School of Arts in Cleveland, with the help of teaching artist Bethany Svoboda.
Two teachers were also awarded the Educator of the Year distinction - Laverne McLain of Max S. Hayes High School in Cleveland and Anetra Howard of Milkovich Middle School. Along with the title, both teachers received a $1,000 cash prize for personal use.
To view a full list of participants, and the winning essays and songs, visit bit.ly/3AccMCX