Congregation Rodef Sholom in Youngstown has received a number of grants to improve security.
It was awarded a $100,000 Ohio emergency management nonprofit security grant by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to secure the synagogue’s property.
“I am pleased that the Congregation Rodef Sholom received a $100,000 nonprofit security grant,” U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, said in a news release. “As we’ve seen recently, the threats to houses of worship and other religious community sites are increasing, and we must do everything we can to protect them in Ohio and across our country.”
The congregation also received a $97,209 Ohio security grant for nonprofits – security upgrades to enhance target hardening, as well as a $35,000 Ohio security grant for nonprofits to subsidize the expenses of hiring security personnel.
In the release, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, said no one should fear for their safety while congregating in a house of worship.
Brown added, “I’m glad that Congregation Rodef Sholom – which is no exception to the threat of violence – secured funding to respond to imminent threats and protect Ohio families.”