While Dr. Michael F. Roizen believes stay-at-home orders issued in March by Ohio gov. Mike DeWine were logical at the time, he said they likely were and likely will be unnecessary going forward.
“What we have learned since then is that at least 70% of the serious illnesses ... are in long-term care facilities or in prisons, and prisons are a small number,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “They’re in places where people are confined and may be vulnerable for other reasons.”
Roizen is chief wellness officer and chair of the Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, but maintains these views are his own. He also writes a monthly wellness column for the CJN.
Acknowledging the large probability of a COVID-19 case surge this fall if a treatment or vaccine is not developed, Roizen said another lockdown is avoidable if vulnerable groups are protected and supported.
“We need to protect those in nursing homes and test those who go into nursing homes,” Roizen said. “Nursing home visitors (are) the ones we need to provide the next batch – after medical professionals and first responders – of N95 masks.”
For those under 60 years old, Roizen worries more about deaths of despair than those related to COVID-19, as the illness is unlikely to be fatal for those with no underlying medical conditions.
“We’re beginning to get deaths from avoidance of medical care,” Roizen said. He urges community members to not fear hospitals, describing them as “some of the safest places you’ll ever go” due to thorough cleaning and devout mask-wearing.
“You don’t want to die of a cancer that you failed to get diagnosed because you were afraid to go; you don’t want to die because you didn’t get your chemotherapy,” Roizen said. “You don’t want your kids to develop a longterm brain dysfunction because you didn’t get them immunized, and you don’t want to have a more serious stroke.”
According to Roizen, strokes during this time period are more likely to be fatal because sufferers wait to get checked out.
“So please, please do the normal things you would do,” Roizen said. “Go to the hospital and do it as fast as you can, because those are things that help you live longer, healthier.”
Speaking on his views on social distancing, Roizen was careful not to sound glib, and said it will certainly protect individuals now, but will likely have adverse effects on society in the long run.
“Meaning there is a small chance they would get seriously ill and social distancing definitely will work in helping them reduce their rates of infection, but it also reduces their rate of developing herd immunity – immunity for the herd – which then will increase the risk, especially to those who are more vulnerable than they are,” Roizen said. He believes wearing masks and social distancing serves a different purpose.
“The reason to social distance and wear masks is to give people confidence that they can go out without their own vulnerability and it’s almost necessary for opening up the economy,” Roizen said. With states starting to reopen and society trying to return to some semblance of normalcy, the doctor recognizes two groups: those who believe it’s too soon and those who want to open up at any cost.
He said the group more eager for the economy to reopen, and less concerned with social distancing practices, is the one threatening it. Whereas the more careful group, uncompromising mask-wearers and social distancers, are those giving their adversaries the confidence to go out.
“I look at it as incredibly paradoxical; it’s almost ironic because they’re doing exactly the opposite of what they think they’re doing,” Roizen said.
Asked his recommendation going forward, Roizen said everyone 50 years old and under should go back to work full-time and resume their normal life.
“But everyone between 50 and 70 with a comorbidity should social distance, wear masks, take extreme precautions,” Roizen said. As for long-term care facilities, “keep them isolated, and N95 masks wearing if they go out, and test daily the people (who) come to work for them.”