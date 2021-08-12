In the coming decade, getting older will take on a new meaning, according to “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Young Tomorrow.” It’s a book written by Dr. Michael F. Roizen, with the help of Albert Ratner and Peter Linneman.
Roizen is emeritus wellness officer at Cleveland Clinic and writes a monthly column for the Cleveland Jewish News; Ratner is former CEO and chairman of Forest City Enterprises; and Linneman is principal of Linneman Associates and CEO and founder of the American Land Fund and KL Realty.
Scheduled for release Jan. 4, 2022, by National Geographic, the book allows readers to learn how adults over the age of 65 will no longer be viewed as a burden, extending their livelihoods by working and earning longer, and living better into their 100s, the 75-year-old Roizen told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 4.
“Science and research into aging mechanisms started to have exponential growth in 1993,” he said. “It has gotten to the point where we can essentially reverse the effects of aging as aging costs most of our chronic illnesses though not everything. And so, research has been able in multiple animal models with these techniques to reverse many of the processes of aging.”
Gathering this information into one book with the help of Ratner and Linneman makes this an important release, said Roizen, a Shaker Heights resident, adding that writing about the societal effects puts the data into a more understandable model for the average reader.
“When you look at what happens, our population gets calendar-age older but physiologically younger,” he said. “What that means is we are fairly unprepared for that. We think that being age 65 and up means you’re a cost to society. If you consider that, most people will then continue to work after 65. If you live until 110, you’re not going to retire at 65.”
That will also lead to lower tax rates and larger retirement accounts, also allowing for more time to enjoy life after work, Roizen said.
Ratner, 93, of Lyndhurst, helped with the population data aspect, while Linneman, of Philadelphia, helped with the economic aspects of prolonged healthy aging, Roizen said.
“This started several years ago where Michael and I were playing pingpong and we spent all that time talking about this,” Ratner told the CJN Aug. 5. “We found out there was an inter-relationship on how long people lived and how long they were in the economic sphere. He had already written a number of books, so it was nothing new for him, but totally different for me.”
Ratner said it excited him to learn more about the science of aging, as he isn’t “a scientist, in any sense of the word.”
“But when you spend time with people, you learn a lot,” he said. “The exciting thing for me was understanding how perfect the body is when it functions right and because of the genome process, you’re now able to change your heredity. We thought historically that when you’re born, you only had so much strength and every day, it was used. And when it was all used up, that was the end. But now, it’ll all be different.”
Noting our key earning years are in the 40 to 60 age bracket, Ratner said living longer means living wealthier. And the crux of the book lies at one simple point– that healthier and wealthier aging are attainable for everyone.
“There is something you can do about it,” he said. “I have enough sense that I’m still living. I understand that even at my age, there are things you can do to ensure life and a good life. I’m still working at 93. In the book, we point out that if you start saving young, you can end up very rich. Long lives itself is not the answer though, a healthy life is.”
And once readers get their hands on “The Great Age Reboot,” Roizen said he hopes readers note these changes are coming and fast.
“You can self-engineer now, so you’re ready for it and can benefit from it,” he said. “It’s not likely that in 2030 you’ll go through one end of a power wash and emerge from the other end a younger person. It’s going to be more gradual, which means the more you protect and self-engineer, it can do an awful lot now to reap the benefits later.”