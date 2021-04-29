If You Go

WHAT: 26th annual Values-in-Action “Values Matter” event

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 5; VIP reception at 5:30

WHERE: Virtual for the public; private in-person event for honorees and their families at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights

TICKETS: $500 per individual virtual ticket; VIP and sponsorship packages are available

MORE INFO: viafdn.org/2021-values-matter-event; or contact Amanda Guarnieri at amanda@viafdn.org or 440-463-6205.