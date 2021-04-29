For the 26th annual Values-in-Action Foundation “Values Matter” event on May 5, organizers decided to go the hybrid route, hosting an online program for the community and inviting honorees and their guests to a private event at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Stuart Muszynski, president and CEO of Values-in-Action Foundation in Mayfield, said the organization’s major fundraiser intends to show off “great role models for leaders in the community and students in schools to emulate,” whether the event is virtual or otherwise. Since last year’s event was held in person before COVID-19 hit Ohio, Muszynski said the 15-member co-chair committee was tasked with figuring out what was best for this year’s festivities.
“We kept looking at the landscape and determined early on when we started the process last September that by February, we would decide whether we’d be virtual, in-person or hybrid,” he said. “When we saw vaccinations starting up, everyone started becoming optimistic but we were still concerned. Yet at the same time, we felt there would be enough vaccination among the friends and family of the honorees that people would feel safe gathering in a limited environment, only having 75 people in a room that normally seats close to 1,000.”
Wanting an opportunity to truly highlight the event’s honorees, Muszynski said the hybrid approach “cover all bases,” allowing everyone in attendance virtually and in-person to “come away feeling inspired.”
This year’s honorees include:
• David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, who will receive the Gordon E. Heffern Award for Values, Ethics & Community
• Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company, who will receive the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award
• Rob Ruhlman and family, of Preformed Line Products, who will be presented with the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award
• Peter Georgescu, chairman emeritus, Young & Rubicam, who will be given the Rescuer of Humanity Award
• Leon Bibb, broadcaster and television station WKYC reporter and commentator, who will receive the Alan R. Schonberg Community Rescuer Award
• Chuck Kyle, head football coach at St. Ignatius High School, who will receive the Close Caputo Educator of Humanity Award
• Hathaway Brown Students Kalia Morris and Rhea Mahajan will also receive the Eric Scott Russell Student Kindness Award
Noting that all the honorees emulate a different part of Values-in-Action Foundation’s mission to inspire and make an impact, Muszynski said he hopes the event will help to create “ripples that reverberate throughout the community” and push people to recognize they can do more to promote a kinder community.
“If we meet that objective, then the fundraising will come in, and the awareness of everything we’re doing will be obvious,” he said. “It kind of ties together and allows us to continue doing the programming we do in over 200 schools in Northeast Ohio and over 2,500 across the country. We know there are big issues with unity, civility, negativity and deadly meanness, and that’s not good for anyone. It takes a whole village to move the needle and create a kinder culture in our community and country.”
