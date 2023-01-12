Roman Frayman, a Holocaust survivor and frequent community speaker, died on Jan. 8. He was 84.
A longtime Beachwood resident, Frayman was known to be outspoken about his experiences during World War II – speaking to synagogues, schools and various community groups often. Born in Sosnowiec, Poland, on March 16, 1938, to Aron and Bertha Frayman, he was just under 6 months old when the Nazis invaded Poland. In 1941, his family was rounded up and taken to a ghetto in nearby Shrodula. His younger brother, Chaim, was born there, and six months later, the family was transferred to a labor camp. There, his brother disappeared, never to be seen again.
While living in the labor camp, his parents sent him away to a neighbor in Sosnowiec, Maria Balagova, who cared for him for about three years until World
War II ended in 1945. In a March 2020 speaking engagement at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, Frayman recalled Balagova’s willingness to “sacrifice her life for a Jew, me.” Balagova also sheltered his mother in a coal bin in the basement of the building where his family had lived, while their father was taken to concentration camps.
“The Nazis one morning broke into Maria’s apartment,” Frayman said at the March 2020 speaking engagement. “And I was wearing a long gown. And they asked, ‘Who is this child?’ And she said, I was the nephew, her sister’s son from the country. The miracle is that they didn’t ask me to raise my gown,” referencing how, at the time, primarily only Jews were circumcised so the Nazi soldiers would’ve known he was Jewish.
Once a week, he left the apartment with Balagova, going to church with her on Sundays.
After the war, his family was reunited in Eggenfelden, Germany, before boarding the USS General Holbrook and arriving in the United States on Sept. 22, 1949. They landed in Boston before relocating to Cleveland when he was 11 years old. At the March 2020 talk, he indicated that when the war ended, “my life as a Jew was beginning.”
Frayman was enrolled in second grade at age 11 and later attended summer school at John Hay High School in Cleveland to catch up. In 1956, he graduated from Glenville High School in Cleveland and then graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus. He married his college sweetheart, Elaine (nee Sachse), and enlisted in the military before working for 45 years in Social Security Administration.
Frayman was involved throughout the community, including teaching religious school at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood for more than 30 years. He also was involved with the Kol Israel Foundation, especially with its Face to Face program that is housed at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. On multiple occasions, he lit candles at community Holocaust commemorations. He was also named a member of the 2018 class of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 18 Difference Makers.
“He was dedicated to Holocaust commemoration and education throughout his life,” Kol Israel Foundation lifetime director Avi Goldman told the CJN
Jan. 10. “He was a great teacher, and always participated in our committee for our annual Yom Hashoah commemoration. He was a gentleman, and a very nice person to know and to be around. I was saddened to hear about his death. He used to speak often at Face to Face, and when he was talking to kids, you couldn’t even hear a fly in the room. They were so attuned to what was coming out of his mouth.”
Goldman said that Frayman was always eager to help other survivors – something to which he dedicated much of his life.
“People will always remember that dedication,” Goldman said.
Frayman was also involved in local organizations, including serving as a former tutor at Citizen Academy in Cleveland. He was also a member of the Chagrin Highlands Rotary Club and was involved with the Ohio Council for Holocaust Education.
In a 2018 Silver Linings article in the CJN, Frayman said his Holocaust survival sat at the center of his desire to give back and would always be of the utmost importance to him.
“I feel very strongly that most survivors, including myself, find it’s a miracle that we are here,” he said. “... I once said as long I can talk and walk, I will continue to teach about the Holocaust. I will do my thing by traveling to places to teach until I can’t anymore.”
Along with his wife, Elaine, Frayman is survived by his children, Laura (Aba) Wagensberg, Michael (Julie) Frayman and Julie Frayman; and grandchildren, Aharon Chaim Wagensberg, Hannah Frayman, Jamie Frayman, Sophia Gabbay and Benjamin Gabbay.
Funeral services were held Jan. 11 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, with interment at Mayfield Cemetery.
Donations may be directed to the Yom Hashoah fund at The Temple-Tifereth Israel.