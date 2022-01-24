During a Jan. 12 virtual event hosted by Temple Emanu El in Orange, Ron Blomberg, the first designated hitter in baseball history, recounted his career in the major league and his close friendship with former New York Yankees captain Thurman Munson.
During the Zoom call with more than 200 synagogue brotherhood members in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida, Blomberg spoke of growing up Jewish in the South during a time of tremendous racism and bigotry. Blomberg recounted how half of his high school baseball team were members of the Ku Klux Klan. These teammates would leave their hoods and their robes in their cars, change after the game and ride to Stone Mountain, Ga., to burn crosses, he said.
Despite that environment, Blomberg, who began playing sports at a Jewish community center in his hometown of Atlanta, said he was always proud of who he was, which was something instilled in him by his parents. That pride in his faith and his identity as a Jewish athlete only grew when he got to New York after being drafted first overall by the Yankees in 1967.
Blomberg recounted the pride he felt when he learned he was the first Jewish player to be drafted by the Yankees. He first learned this when upon arriving to Yankee Stadium to sign his rookie contract, he saw on the scoreboard, “Welcome Ron Blomberg, first Jewish New York Yankee.”
Blomberg, who said it was always his dream to play for the Yankees, is proud to this day of playing for the team.
“I’m so proud of this Yankee cap, and to wear the Yankee uniform and to play in front of the greatest fans of the world,” he told attendees.
Being the first Jewish player for the Yankees also made him a sought-after guest at every Jewish wedding and bar mitzvah in the city, he said, adding that he seemingly went to every one of them each offseason.
Blomberg said his first trip to Yankee Stadium was one of the greatest moments of his life, adding that he was able to meet his idol, Mickey Mantle, who came by to watch him at batting practice, along with Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford and others.
Blomberg, who played eight years in the major league – including seven with the Yankees in 1969 and 1971 to 1976 – became the first ever designated hitter in baseball in 1973. He also led the Yankees in batting average that same year with .329.
Blomberg retired in 1979 after one season with the Chicago White Sox, ending his career with a .293 batting average, 52 home runs and 224 RBI.
Speaking about being the first designated hitter, the 2004 National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame inductee joked, “I screwed up the game. April 6, 1973, I screwed up the game pretty good. And that’s why I get invited to a lot of organizations because I screwed up the game, being the first DH, I’ve really messed it up. Fifty percent of the people love it. Fifty percent of the people hate it.”
Blomberg also spoke of his efforts to get Munson, his former teammate and friend, into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Munson, an Akron native who also played at Kent State University, was a Yankees’ captain whose career was cut short when he was killed in a plane crash at Akron-Canton Airport in 1979 when he was 32 years old.
Over his 11-year career, Munson was the 1970 American League Rookie of the Year, the 1976 AL Most Valuable Player, a seven-time all-star and three-time Gold Glove winner with a career .292 average, and who hit a total of 133 home runs and 701 RBIs. The two-time World Series champion also batted .357 during his postseason appearances, including .373 in the his World Series appearances.
Blomberg wrote in his 2021 book, “The Captain & Me: On and Off the Field with Thurman Munson,” about his friendship with Munson as part of his effort to get him inducted into the hall of fame. That book is Blomberg’s second after his 2012 book, “Designated Hebrew: The Ron Blomberg Story” about his life and career.
According to Blomberg, fishing and food helped bring him and Munson together. Blomberg said he introduced Munson to Jewish food in Miami and New York. He took him to Miami delis like Wolfie’s and Rascal House, but said he started Munson off with Miami’s Joe’s Stone Crab. Munson loved it and they began going to various restaurants together after games and practices, Blomberg said.
“He’s the best,” Blomberg said of Munson. “That’s why I wrote the book. ... I’m going to get him into the hall of fame. ...
“And I want to do everything I possibly can to get him in. I really do. And that’s one of my goals because he’s been passed over for the last few years. They forgot about him.”
Blomberg said he brings up the need to induct Munson into the hall of fame every time he speaks and will continue to do it so people remember his friend and how good a player he was.
Even after retiring as a player, Blomberg has continued to work with the Yankees and the team’s owners, the Steinbrenner family, in a variety of roles. He said he’s usually at Yankee Stadium during 50 to 60 home games a year doing meet and greets, and he also does baseball fantasy camps among other activities with the club.
Blomberg also did a stint as manager of Israel’s Bet Shemesh Blue Sox in 2007. Speaking of his time in Israel, Blomberg said Israelis did not know what baseball was at first. When Israelis first saw him in his baseball uniform, they thought he was a clown, he said. So, Blomberg would tell them he was with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and they believed him, he said.
But baseball has come a long way in Israel, as Blomberg reflected on the success of Team Israel’s 2017 performance in the World Baseball Classic. That team came into the 2017 WBC ranked 41st in the world and finished the tournament in sixth place.
“What they did for the game of baseball and what they did for Israel was just incredible,” Blomberg said.