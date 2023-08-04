After 42 years, CJPC account executive Ron ‘the kid’ Greenbaum bids farewell

Ron Greenbaum, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company’s longest-tenured employee, retired as senior account executive after 42 years on July 28. At the CJPC’s annual meeting on June 26, staff and board members celebrated Greenbaum’s tenure with a cake.
At the CJPC’s annual meeting on June 26, Greenbaum, left, was given a proclamation from Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns naming July 27 “Ronald Lee Greenbaum Day” in Beachwood, presented by Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.
Before there were cellphones, personal computers, caller ID, portable GPS, texting, Netflix, hybrid cars or Google Search, Ron Greenbaum made it his business to secure business as an advertising sales representative at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, which publishes the Cleveland Jewish News, through his friendly demeanor and sweet smile.
Greenbaum was hired at the CJPC in 1981 at age 26. He retired as senior account executive on July 28, his 65th birthday – after 42 years. He said his colleagues used to refer to him as “the kid” since it was his first job after receiving his journalism degree from Ohio University in Athens.
“My mom was friends with a member of the sales staff at the time, and she was looking for someone (to add to the CJPC),” said Greenbaum. A native of New Jersey, he has lived in the same apartment in Bedford for 31 years.
“Another friend told my mom that her son, me, should look into it since I had a degree in journalism. I had just gotten out of college – and now I’m the longest employee here at the CJN,” he said.
Reflecting on his first day, Greenbaum said he could sum it up in one phrase – “nerve-racking.”
“There was just so much to learn about advertising,” he said. “We didn’t even have computers then, so everything was handwritten. Everyone on the sales staff laughs at me now because I still write down everything physically. One of my coworkers recently asked me how to fax something because he didn’t know how. Imagine the work we do now without computers, you can’t even fathom it. So, that’s why it was so nerve-racking.”
And Ron’s clients and colleagues need not forget about his signature post-it notes he’d often affix to proposals, tear sheets and anything in between.
While a lot in the sales business has changed in his more than four decades, Greenbaum said so much has also stayed the same.
“I don’t see customers nearly as much,” he said. “Back then, I saw them every single day. In the old days, you’d go on calls all hours of the day. But these days, you get emails and texts. There isn’t a real need to call people. But, the basic ad layouts are the same. We changed our sizes over the years, but there are still layouts, pictures and contact information.”
Regardless of those changes, Greenbaum made an effort to stay connected with his clients on a personal level – something that, he said, he feels did not go unnoticed.
“I became good friends with so many of my customers over these 42 years, and a lot of them invite me to their homes for holidays,” he said. “I’ve gone to many bar and bat mitzvahs and weddings.”
Armed with his signature cowboy boots – of which he owns six different pairs – Greenbaum even made a name for himself with several clients who affectionately called him “Boots” when addressing emails, calling him or sending him a quick text. Greenbaum said relationships like that are what made the last four decades pass by easily.
“Making friendships with customers and my coworkers is really the highlight,” he said. “As I always say, once you’re friends with Ron, you don’t lose that friendship. It just goes on and on. I’ve had people emailing and calling me that I haven’t talked to in years, coming out of the woodwork just to wish me well.”
Greenbaum said he was recently stopped by someone while doing his grocery shopping at Miles Farmers Market in Solon when someone called out to him. He turned and it was a former coworker, he recalled. He also recently dined at Geraci’s Restaurant in Pepper Pike after work, and the owner came right over to ask him how he was and how his day was going. Hearing about his impending retirement, Greenbaum said they gave him a slice of tiramisu, which he had never tried before.
At that exact moment, someone else burst through the doors yelling “Ronnie Greenbaum,” he said.
“I get stopped like that all the time while out and about,” Greenbaum said, laughing. “It’s like I’m some sort of local celebrity. But I’ve made it my business to be friends with people.”
Over the years, Greenbaum has seen coworkers and bosses come and go – working in three different offices under five editors and seven publishers during his time at the CJPC, including Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the CJPC.
Calling Greenbaum a “beacon of excellence,” Adelstein said his “unwavering dedication and boundless passion” are hallmarks of his 42-year tenure.
“His invincible spirit as a sales rep has left an indelible mark on the CJPC’s success,” Adelstein said. “With every sale closed, he has sown the seeds of prosperity; with every client he secured and won over, he has fostered lasting relationships. Through his remarkable journey, he has exemplified what it means to be a consummate sales professional and caring friend, always striving for greatness and never settling for less. Ron’s impact on our organization and our community is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of salespeople to come. Thank you, Ron, for 42 years of unparalleled dedication and for being the heart and soul of our advertising team,” Adelstein said affectionately of Greenbaum.
And getting to interact with so many leaders and colleagues is something Greenbaum said has only made his experience sweeter.
“Everyone has brought in different and new ideas, changing what we sold, and when and how we sold it,” he said. “During my time here, we expanded into countless community supplements and even now serve Akron and Columbus. If it was the same every week, I probably wouldn’t have stayed so long. But, this work has been so fun – talking to new people and taking things further.”
Ron has been our account manager for the CJN for a long time. We have gone from a business relationship with him to a friendship. It wasn’t just a sales call – it was schmoozing about families, health conditions and current events. He never forgot to call and make sure we had our proper advertising in, on the time it was supposed to be due. Professionally, he would always take the time. He would call back with suggestions and edits. He was a true professional. I enjoyed working with him, and we’re going to miss him around here. I hope he continues to call and say hello.
Ron came into our lives as our sales representative circa 1992 when we began to advertise with the Cleveland Jewish News. Always upbeat, eager to promote and solve problems, Ron confronted his work with enthusiasm and excitement in helping us promote Hunan by the Falls. Of course, his job was to promote sales for the CJN, but equally important to Ron was providing a good service for and furthering the business goals of his clients. ... We appreciate Ron for his many years of service to our cause, his friendship, and are glad Ron was able to retire and hope that his years ahead are at least as kind to him as he has been to the people he’s served.
Ron got excited every time he sold an ad. He would either yell out “yahoo” or email “wahoo.” Ron had the most positive attitude every morning he walked through the door with a smile on his face. He loves the CJPC and all his clients. As he told all of us at the CJPC, “once you are friends with Ron, you have a friend for life.” Ron will be sorely missed at the CJPC and wish him all the best in his retirement.
It was an awesome experience for many years. He was not only a salesperson or advocate for the CJN, but a friend. He loved and cared about what he does. Ronnie made you feel good about supporting the CJN in every aspect. His partnership as an advocate for the CJN brought it to much higher levels.
Ron is absolutely fabulous to work with – he’s not just a colleague, he becomes a friend. He is so easy to open up to. Its not just a professional thing, it’s a friendship thing. I always was happy to hear from him – we ended calls with laughter. He has a special sense of humor. He did a fabulous job with Rent a Daughter.
You can’t get a better person than Ron. He’s grown to be part of our family – and we have him over for all the Jewish holidays. He’s dedicated to his work and to his clients. You can’t get someone more diligent or dedicated. He checks in and makes sure everything is correct – almost to a fault. You can’t get him off the phone, but he is definitely going to be missed.
From my experience, Ron is a total gentleman. He’s honest. His word is exactly what he says. He’s a mensch. He is always very easy to work with, and he doesn’t hound you. But you want to purchase from him because he’s very fair and transparent. He is just a good guy to do business with.
Ron would frequently come by on our late nights. I must have been his last stop and he’d be here for a while. We’d kick around and draw ads. We had a lot of fun – and we did that for years. Creating ads off the top of our heads. Those were always enjoyable times. He was diligent. The guy never gave up. Every holiday, every special event, whatever it was, we always heard from him. He was a tremendous employee for the Cleveland Jewish News. I wish him the best. It was a pleasure working with him. We will miss him.
Ron’s infectious positivity and one-of-a-kind personality have made him a cherished member of our team, and his unwavering optimism has been a constant source of inspiration for us all. In the 10 years I’ve worked with Ron, he’s never had a bad day. Fortunately for us, and as Ron likes to remind us often, “When you’re friends with Ron, you’ve got a friend for life.”
Ron and I go back many years. Working with him has been a pleasure. No matter what happened, he always made it right. I had a great relationship with him – we are friends. He came to all my kids’ bar and bat mitzvahs. He came to my daughter’s wedding. He was always part of my family. I never had a party or occasion without having Ron there. And he was always the last one to leave. Ron is always the life of the party. Always smiling, always in a great mood.
For many years, Ron has been a delightful part of our advertising team. His professionalism and organization isn’t surpassed by his enthusiasm and pleasant personality. His personal attention to detail and dedication to his customers is like having our own private ad agency. Over the years, Ron has become a cherished, true friend. We wish him all the joy and leisure of retirement. Keep in touch.
I loved working with Ron – always. He had such an eye for detail. I appreciated that a great deal. He bailed me out a couple times, no doubt about it. He is a friend. I felt like I knew about his life, especially his mother. He has a warmth about him that makes him a friend. I could always reach out to him. And if he didn’t have the answer, he got it for you. He made you feel like you’re never interfering with him – no matter how busy he was. He made you feel like anything you needed, he was there to help.
He has always been such a wonderful person. Ron goes above and beyond the call of advertising people. He is such a kind, caring man that has always worked hard at his job. He cared and did it well. I think the CJN will miss him, as well as the people who have worked with him over the years. He made advertising with the CJN such a pleasure.
Describing himself as a “true people person,” Greenbaum said he thinks he will miss interfacing with customers and joking around with his coworkers the most. But, no matter how good the camaraderie was, he is looking forward to taking “at least a solid month off” before deciding what to do next – even if several restaurant clients have welcomed him to come to greet customers at the door, he added.
“If I move to Florida, I want to work on a cruise ship and greet people as they come on board,” he said. “Think, ‘The Love Boat’ and Julie McCoy, the (television character) cruise director. That would be me. My brothers tell me I am too old for it, but it is something I would look into.”
But to his customers, Greenbaum simply wants to give his thanks.
“I want to thank all of our friends who I’ve dealt with for these 42 years,” he said. “Thank you for believing in me, believing in the CJN and advertising with us. It’s been fun.”
In recognition of his unwavering efforts for the CJPC, the sales bullpen has been named “The Ron Greenbaum Sales Bullpen” in his honor.