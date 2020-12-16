Ronald Teplitzky was elected as the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation board chair during the foundation’s annual meeting Dec. 10.
Teplitzky, president of Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., L.P.A. in Beachwood, will assume the position after being added to the board in 2015. He most recently served as a CJN Foundation vice chair after first being elected in 2017.
“I’ve been active with the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation for a number of years, and I was asked if I wanted to be the chair,” said Teplitzky, a resident of Bainbridge Township and member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “I thought that I could advance the mission of the CJNF going forward.”
Teplitzky said his goals for leading the CJNF are to uphold the foundation’s original mission and the leadership established by his predecessors.
“I would like to continue along the path of the three-legged stool of our mission, which is education, keeping our words alive and supporting the archives CJN internship program,” Teplitzky said. “I’m following David Kaufman of the CJNF board, and he did a terrific job; I hope to follow in his footsteps. The CJNF has been blessed with fantastic board chairs since its inception, and my goal is to continue that trend.”
Elected to three-year terms as directors were Mark Bogomolny, Larry Friedman, Meredith Glazer and newcomer David Gottlieb, a financial advisor at Edward Jones.
Bogomolny and Friedman were also elected to serve as vice chairs, joining re-elected vice chair Bruce Friedman. Clifford Wolf was selected as secretary and Glazer as treasurer. Kaufman becomes an emeritus director of the CJN Foundation. All officer positions are for one-year terms.