Chris Ronayne will step down as president of University Circle Inc. after serving in the role since 2005, effective Oct. 1, to run for Cuyahoga County Executive.
Ronayne joins Ned Weingart in the race in the Nov. 2 general election. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish hasn’t declared if he will seek a third term once his current term expires in 2022.
The University Circle Inc. board of trustees will conduct a national search for the next leader of the organization, with Gary Hanson, the former executive director of The Cleveland Orchestra, serving as interim president starting Oct. 4. The search committee will be led by Geralyn Presti, president and CEO of The Music Settlement.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead University Circle Inc. for 16 years,” Ronayne said in a Aug. 31 news release. “When I began at UCI we envisioned a neighborhood without borders that welcomed visitors from near and far, that engaged students from around the world and from neighborhoods next door, and a place with amazing public spaces, events, small businesses and new housing opportunities. I am thrilled with the progress my team and I have made during my time here.”
Ronayne joined University Circle Inc. after serving as planning director, chief development officer and chief of staff at the City of Cleveland. During his time at UCI, he managed day-to-day operations, including its development, service, safety and advocacy efforts.
During his tenure, UCI engaged with over 15,000 students each year through education programs, and launched YAY! Saturdays arts and education summer series and Circle Scholars, an after-school program for 7th and 8th graders in nearby neighborhoods. Additionally, he completed a place management campaign that brought clean and safe ambassadors, new public art and wayfinding maps in the neighborhood; launched the NextStep business education program that has graduated 60 small business owners; created the uGO transportation management system; grew the WOW! Wade Oval Wednesdays concert series into an event garnering 60,000 attendees each summer; partnered in the construction and renovation of more than 2,300 housing units; and oversaw $3 billion in new construction in the neighborhood, according to the release.
“Chris has done a fantastic job leading UCI the past 16 years,” Craig Martahus, president of the UCI board of trustees, said in the release. “During his tenure, University Circle has thrived and he deserves a great deal of credit for the many new projects and initiatives that have come to fruition in the Circle. The board and team at UCI are very grateful for Chris’ dedication and commitment to UCI’s mission. We look forward to building off our success and momentum as we continue to fulfill our mission to build a community experience that connects all people with Cleveland’s center of culture, healing and learning.”