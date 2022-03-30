The ROOST Apartment Hotel, Cleveland’s newest extended stay hotel from Method Co., opened March 15 at the May Co. building on Euclid Avenue downtown. The hotel is home to 62 apartments and many amenities to accommodate both long and short term stays. Room types include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites.
“All of the rooms are strikingly appointed with contemporary furnishings such as vintage Oushak rugs, functional custom workspaces, unique artwork from Lumas, coffee tables by Danish design house Gubi, and modern light fixtures by Original BTC, among other high-end design sources,” according to a news release.
Guests will have access to the May’s amenities, including a terrace rooftop, yoga studio and fitness center.
“We are thrilled to open ROOST Cleveland in the May Company building in the heart of downtown Cleveland,” Randall Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of Method Co., in the release.
Cook described the location as “unbeatable,” noting its walking distance to Cleveland’s dining scene, art and entertainment venues, as well as the city’s three major sports venues.
“There are very few downtown cities that have all of these things in such close proximity, so we are incredibly excited for ROOST to be in the middle of it all,” Cook said in the release.
ROOST in Cleveland is the fourth ROOST to open and the first outside of Philadelphia, where the first three all located. Method Co. has plans to open another ROOST in Tampa, Floa., at the Water Street development this spring.
ROOST is a partnership with Bedrock, a Cleveland and Detroit real estate developer.
“Partnering with ROOST to bring this highly-anticipated extended stay hotel concept to Cleveland has been an exciting opportunity to continue the momentum at The May,” Andrew Leber, vice president of hospitality at Bedrock, said in the release. “We look forward to welcoming guests for their short- or long-term stays, where they can experience the attention to detail, proximity to downtown Cleveland’s culture, arts and entertainment scene, and access to the many amenities at The May.”