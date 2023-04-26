The late Cary Root of Root-InfoTech in Solon received the Better Business Bureau Champion of Integrity Award at its annual breakfast, the Celebration of Integrity, April 20 at Stillwater Place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Root died Jan. 6 at age 71.
Root was recognized with this award for his years of support of Better Business Bureau and the community, according to a news release. Root was a trusted adviser to his clients with over 40 years of experience in IT and training as the founder and president of Root-InfoTech, the release said.
He served on the board of directors of Jewish Family Service Association, Better Business Bureau, Ohio Commerce Bank, the BBB Educational Foundation and the Solon Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he volunteered his IT experience with Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Council of Better Business Bureaus in Arlington, Virginia, the Children’s Tumor Foundation, and Breakthrough Charter Schools.
Root’s generosity and passion for helping others embodied the principles and actions that are at the core of the BBB Champion of Integrity recognition,” BBB President Sue McConnell said in the release. “We are proud to honor his memory by renaming this award the Cary Root Champion of Integrity Award in his legacy.”
BBB Champions of Integrity have consistently displayed an aggressive commitment to ethical, honest and fair business practices in the conduct of their business careers in the Greater Cleveland area, as demonstrated by leadership in efforts or organizations promoting business self-regulation, ethical business practices, consumer education and/or advancing consumer/business trust and confidence in the integrity of the marketplace, according to the release.