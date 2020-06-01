When Warren Rose, CEO of Edward Rose & Sons, first saw a picturesque, 9-acre site off Harvard Road in Beachwood, he immediately envisioned a vibrant Rose Senior Living Beachwood community.
That same space will become Rose Senior Living’s sixth senior community and is scheduled to open June 15. Rose Senior Living, a child company of Edward Rose & Sons in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., has one campus with two locations in Avon, as well as communities in Carmel, Ind.; Novi, Mich.; Clinton Township, Mich.; and Memphis, Tenn.
“We look all over the country for opportunities to build senior living communities and apartment communities,” said Rose, a resident of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and a member of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills. “Cleveland is certainly a wonderful town, and we saw some opportunities and availability in the market to fit our typical community. (The Beachwood site) had all the elements for one of our communities – it’s beautiful, has great topography and it’s in a fantastic and charming area.”
Rose wasn’t the only one enamored with the idea of bringing Rose Senior Living’s family business – originally started as a house building company by his grandfather in Detroit in 1921, to Beachwood.
“The community was very enthusiastic in getting us in there and getting us the entitlements that we use to get the project off the ground,” Rose said. “That’s not always the case when you’re dealing with municipalities – that they’re interested in having a new development come in. But we were very pleased the mayor took an interest in this and really wanted us to bring Rose Senior Living to Beachwood.”
Work for the facility started in spring 2018 with a planned April 2020 opening. It wasn’t long before the site was filled with the facility’s three-story, 174 unit building housing independent living, assisted living and memory care under one roof. The building breaks up the three living groups into separate sections so each groups’ needs are catered to best.
“It’s a continuum of care type of building,” Rose said. “People are allowed to age in place, so they don’t have to move from one building to another. They can also all mingle and interact.”
The building has one and two bedroom units and boasts a number of amenities like a Rose Pub, screened sun porch, Cleveland skyline views and proximity to medical centers like UH Ahuja Medical Center.
He knew it would be a challenge to open in a city already dominated by long-term care facilities like Menorah Park’s campus, Montefiore, Beachwood Pointe Care Center, Beachwood Commons Assisted Living and Windsor Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care. He would have to make Rose Senior Living Beachwood stand out, from its caring management team to generously sized units priced affordably.
“We’re of course new, have the latest and greatest in terms of amenities, the newest technology for the convenience and safety of our residents and an excellent location,” Rose said. “We also have world-class dining facilities and an executive chef. All of those factors put together really give us a nice little market advantage over some of our competition.”
Rose looked forward to the Beachwood facility’s finishing touches and opening – and then COVID-19 struck.
He had no choice but to move the opening to June 15 for independent living residents. The assisted living and memory care residents’ first move-in day will be determined based on current conditions and safety protocols. Rose hopes that will be around July.
He had to install safety measures for residents and employees at Rose Senior Living facilities while also thinking about how to safely market the Beachwood property.
He obtained and administered personal protection equipment, isolated residents, restricted use of public spaces and implemented an aggressive use of hand sanitizer for his filled communities. To market the Beachwood facility without being able to conduct traditional tours or open houses, he created virtual tours accessible through its website, YouTube or Zoom. When people did come in for tours, they had to follow strict safety protocols. The Beachwood property will also follow safety protocols to guarantee everyone’s safety.
“(The pandemic) has been a real challenge ... so we’ve had to be very creative,” Rose said. “There was no playbook for any of us, so we’ve had to make this up as we went along.”
Despite the world experiencing something new and confusing, Rose wants the community to know Rose Senior Living Beachwood will treat its older adults with the care and family values the company is based on.
“One of the advertising slogans that my grandfather used that we still kind of use today is ‘-he most home for your money,’” Rose said. “That’s how he marketed his company years and years ago when he was building single family homes after World War II, and we still feel that way today. It’s important to provide value for your customers. (Rose Senior Living) is not only a good place to live, but it’s a place of value.”
Rose Senior Living Beachwood is at 23611 Harvard Road.