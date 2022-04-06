When Dr. David M. Rosenberg is inducted into the 12th class of Beachwood High School’s Gallery of Success on April 8, he and his wife, Enid Rosenberg, will be the first married couple to both receive the honor.
Enid Rosenberg was inducted into the 2003 class of the Gallery of Success and was a member of the inaugural class of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 18 Difference Makers in 2015.
David Rosenberg, who is the medical director of the University Hospitals Ahuja Lung Center and a faculty member of Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine in Cleveland, was a member of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 2020 class of 18 Difference Makers.
“I was thrilled by the news,” Enid Rosenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News. “David is such a wonderful guy who tries to do several things not only for his medical practice, but also for the community. I knew he was being nominated, but the fact he received the award is wonderful. It had less to do with me already being named and both of us being included - it’s more so something I consider to be so well-deserved for him.”
The Rosenbergs met in high school when David moved to Beachwood in 11th grade. When he asked her to senior prom the following year, Enid initially said yes, but then felt hesitation when the dance came closer.
“I told my mom I said yes, but that I didn’t really want to go,” Enid Rosenberg said. “She told me that I should go and that I didn’t have to marry him – that it was just prom. But, we did get married in graduate school and have been married for 53 years.”
They both graduated in 1966 and went to The Ohio State University in Columbus together. They married in 1969.
David Rosenberg told the CJN that he felt honored to be considered on the same level as his wife.
“She is a unique individual who strives to do many things in the community,” he said. “It’s such an honor to be recognized like her.”
The pair said giving back and supporting their community has always been and will always be important to them.
“We both feel it is so imperative to give back any way we can,” Enid Rosenberg said. “Giving of oneself, with his expertise, or what I’ve done in the volunteer world, it’s helping to make things work. It’s also about having other people work alongside you - it’s about what we can do to gather others and work together.”
David Rosenberg said, “We both feel that it is important to make the world a better place, and you do that by getting involved in the community and trying to help people.”
The couple, who live in Pepper Pike and attend Park Synagogue, have two children and four grandchildren.