After leaving his role of 12 years as Temple Arts director at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rob Ross got to work creating a new business – Rob Ross Arts – which officially went live at the beginning of August.
The new three-pronged business, which aims to re-imagine and engage communities through innovation, creative expression and inspiration, takes aspects of Ross’ professional and personal life, offering services in custom consulting, musical/soloist work and motivational speaking. The 47-year-old Mayfield resident said the idea came from wanting to “cohesively bring together all of the elements that are me, pieces I want to share with the community.”
“Frankly, the pandemic has also brought into focus another chance to recognize our real desire and need for community,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9. “This was an opportunity to take another step forward in my journey and to be able to bring all of my offerings under one banner.”
Though the three areas of his new business seem very segmented and like they should be separate endeavors, Ross said it made sense to him to combine the offerings under one umbrella. Likening it to a puzzle, the pieces of the business are recognizable by themselves. But once the entire puzzle is put together, a larger picture is revealed, he explained.
“They all make sense individually, but once you put them together and combine them with my work and life experiences, it suddenly makes sense that all of these services I will be offering work together as one,” he said.
After working on the launch for months, Ross said his website, robrossarts.com, is open for business. The LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts are also live. With that part of the launch behind him, he added he’s looking forward to getting to work in connecting communities.
“It’s taking the knowledge of a really unique life experience in terms of my disability, but also letting people know that we have all pieces of ourselves that we need to try and beat, for lack of a better term, and I’ve been doing that my whole life and it seems to connect people,” he said. “I try to stay away from the thinking that one person’s problems outweigh others. There is no pain meter. No one’s pain is more important than someone else’s.”
And that is what connects people, and sits at the crux of his new endeavor, Ross said.
“We’re all unique in that sense, although we’re also all connected through our diversity and pain, but also how we overcome those challenges,” he said. “It can move us forward.”
As Rob Ross Arts moves through its first month of operations, Ross said he is most focused on providing community through his services, noting he wouldn’t be where he is today without his support systems.
“The goal is the same, this is all to bring people together through the uniqueness of our circumstances and how it can make us stronger instead of dividing us,” he said. “That is where I hope Rob Ross Arts can find its niche – to show that we’re all in this together.”