Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public charter schools in Cleveland, announced Sept. 14 the impending retirement of its founding CEO Alan Rosskamm.
With his last day slated for Oct. 18, Rosskamm has been CEO of Breakthrough Schools for 12 years, following a 30-year stint as CEO of Jo-Ann Stores and a few years as the interim CEO of Charming Shoppes, a public company that operates Lane Bryant and Fashion Bag stores.
Rosskamm, 71, of Gates Mills, told the Cleveland Jewish News on Sept. 21 that he first got wind of the creation of an educational network like Breakthrough Schools from John Zitzner, who would become president of Friends of Breakthrough, a nonprofit development and advocacy organization.
“I care about education, and I was visiting some schools that I was told were good alternative schools,” Rosskamm recalled. “And when I visited the third of those schools, one of the leaders there, John Zitzner, suggested I come to a meeting they were having the following week. And lo and behold, that was a culmination of eight months of collaborative conversations between three very different independent public charter schools that were getting wonderful results for kids but were still struggling to make ends meet.”
It was at that meeting where leaders and a member of each school’s board decided to create Breakthrough Schools. Within two weeks of that meeting, Rosskamm was invited to become the network’s CEO.
“They really said, ‘Alan, we need a business guy. We’d like to be more financially stable and we’d like to grow. We have so much more to offer,’” he said.
And Breakthrough Schools did have much more to offer, said Rosskamm, who attends B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. Breakthrough Schools now is comprised of 12 schools serving nearly 3,600 students on campuses in the Glenville, St. Clair-Superior, Lee Harvard, Union Miles and Cudell neighborhoods. As his second major career, he added he was “grateful” for the opportunity to lead an organization like Breakthrough Schools.
“It’s incredibly challenging, but also very, very rewarding,” he said. “When we started, we were just those three schools. We were able to get both financially stable and then grow by opening more and more schools and serving more children in high-need neighborhoods.”
The act of serving children in disadvantaged Cleveland areas struck a personal chord with Rosskamm, likening it back to his Holocaust survivor parents and their journey to the United States to make sure their family had every opportunity to succeed. After suffering at the hands of the Nazi regime, he noted those stories were fundamental to his interest in making sure every student, no matter their race, religion or economic status, has equal access to tools needed to achieve their version of the American dream.
“I am most proud of providing additional quality school options for families in literally some of the most disadvantaged Cleveland communities,” Rosskamm said, adding he was also proud of Breakthrough School’s collaboration with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in drafting the Cleveland Plan, a school transformation plan created to reinvent the city’s public school system.
As his retirement approaches, Rosskamm said he’s looking forward to finding a meaningful way to remain engaged with Cleveland’s educational community.
“I’ll miss the interaction with incredible, mission-driven and dedicated people, and also the opportunity to see the energy of these children,” he said. “It’s easy to see the wonderful potential of each and every one of them. I’m excited about the energy in the city of Cleveland to make a more robust, energetic and equitable city for all residents. I will be looking for other ways to hopefully contribute to that.”
In recognition of the “tremendous challenges” vulnerable Cleveland students constantly face, ranging from the “disproportionate impact” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, multi-generational poverty and systemic racism, Rosskamm explained those barriers do not equal those children having less potential.
“And so, the extra energy and extra resources we need to give those children an opportunity and a successful choice in life and education should be a bipartisan community-wide obligation,” he said.
His successor as CEO will be Ralph Johnson of McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, who has experience with the public charter school network as a parent of a former student.
“I have long admired the work of Breakthrough Public Schools here in Cleveland, and I am thrilled and honored to be stepping into the role of CEO,” Johnson said in the Sept. 14 release from Breakthrough Schools. “Having experienced the high-quality education at Breakthrough Schools as a parent, I look forward to building on the Breakthrough legacy and furthering the organization’s important work.”