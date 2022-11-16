More than 100 people attended the Israel Bonds’ 52nd annual tribute event, in association with B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, honoring Barbara and Alan Rosskamm on Oct. 30 at the Pepper Pike synagogue.
After the reception and dinner, congregation president Rebekah Dorman and past Israel Bonds chair Bart Bookatz addressed the crowd on behalf of general chair Steven Greenberg.
B’nai Jeshurun past president Harry Abraham introduced the event guest speaker, Amb. Asaf Zamir, consul general of Israel in New York, who thanked the audience for its support of the State of Israel and its investment in Israel bonds, according to a news release.
“It was a great privilege to host Ambassador Zamir,” Thomas Lockshin, Israel bonds executive director, Ohio and Kentucky, said in a news release. “The State of Israel respects the congregation’s support of Israel Bonds, going back even further than the beginning of this event in 1970.”
In the tribute to the Rosskamms, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria spoke at the event of the couple’s passion for philanthropy and volunteerism, and their devotion to both Israel and Israel Bonds. The Rosskamms, who live in Gates Mills, are involved in the community through various organizations, both as a couple and individually. They are members of B’nai Jeshurun.
Of the honor, Lockshin said, “This outstanding event generated new investors and additional bond sales in honor of Barbara and Alan. Israel bonds are easy to purchase and offer a variety of terms and denominations for portfolios, IRAs, gifts and charitable donations.”
At the end of the event, Diane Frankel shared that more than $5 million in Israel bonds was purchased for the event. She was a co-host of the event with B’nai Jeshurun and is the vice chair of the Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division.
The Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, is a broker-dealer that underwrites securities issued by the state of Israel in the U.S. Since Israel Bonds was established in 1951, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments. Israel bonds start at $36.