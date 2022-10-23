B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, in association with Israel Bonds, will hold its annual Israel Bonds tribute dinner on Oct. 30 at the synagogue in Pepper Pike.
The synagogue has hosted an annual Israel Bonds event for 52 consecutive years, according to a news release.
“Israel Bonds is proud to partner with B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in support of Israel’s economy,” Thomas Lockshin, Israel Bonds executive director for Ohio and Kentucky, said in the release from Israel Bonds.
Barbara and Alan Rosskamm, members of the synagogue, will be honored as part of the festivities. They told the Cleveland Jewish News that the gesture is “humbling,” especially since they are admittedly “a little uncomfortable with recognition” as they don’t do their community work to be recognized.
“But, we think the cause is important and we want to support it,” Alan Rosskamm said. “We want to support both the synagogue and Israel Bonds in its endeavors.”
Barbara Rosskamm said, “We don’t like being the center of attention, but it is an honor both by the synagogue and Israel Bonds. I grew up at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and was consecrated there, and I also believe in Israel and Israel bonds. It’s a good thing, all around.”
According the release, the Rosskamms, who live in Gates Mills, are involved in the community through various organizations. Barbara Rosskamm was a social worker in Chicago, ran a group home for teenage girls transitioning from the Ohio correctional system and spent many years at Bellefaire JCB supervising a residential treatment program for boys and working in the specialized foster care program.
She also spent over 20 years at the Alzheimer’s Association as a volunteer and with her own caseload. She is a board member and past executive committee member for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and a Lion of Judah Society member. She also serves on its allocations committee, where she is a liaison to Bellefaire JCB. Additionally, she represents Cleveland on the board of the national women’s philanthropy committee of the Jewish Federations of North America, and is a board member at jHUB, a council member and life trustee at NCJW/Cleveland, and past chair of Israel Bonds Cleveland’s women’s division.
Alan Rosskamm was the CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools from 2009 to 2021, after serving as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores, Inc. from 1985 to 2006. In the community, he serves on the boards of Cuyahoga Community College, the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation and Hawken School. He is a member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s community relations committee and is a life trustee of the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio. Previously, he served on
Jo-Ann Stores Inc.’s board of directors until the company went private in 2011 and served on the board of Charming Shoppes, Inc. for 20 years, the release said. He was recently announced as a member of the 2022 18 Difference Makers class of the Cleveland Jewish News.
“Barbara and Alan Rosskamm are pillars of the community through leadership and philanthropy that strengthen Israel and the entire community,” Steven Greenberg, general chairman of Israel Bonds Cleveland, said in the release.
All of their involvement and support of Israel Bonds helps build a stronger Jewish state, Alan Rosskamm told the CJN.
“A strong Israel with a strong infrastructure is important to its long-term existence as the Jewish homeland,” he said. “Even if we don’t agree with the governmental politics 100% of the time, there is no question that we’re 1,000% behind Israel.”
The Rosskamms are longtime supporters of Israel Bonds, with Barbara Rosskamm’s involvement with the organization dating back over 30 years. Together, they’ve invested in bonds over the years, as well as separately and within their own families before they married 48 years ago.
“I was involved in the women’s division and that was very important to me,” Barbara Rosskamm said. “I feel that anything that has to do with supporting Israel is important. Without Israel, we’re in big trouble.”
As part of the event, attendees will also hear comments from guest speaker Amb. Asaf Zamir, consul general of Israel in New York. He’s been in the role since October 2021, where he represents the state of Israel to Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. He also served on the Tel Aviv City Council as deputy mayor. Throughout his career, he has promoted and implemented many programs, including those related to affordable housing, public transportation, educational equality, and civil rights for minorities and the refugee community, as well as being an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community in Tel Aviv/Yafo. He also chaired the board of the Yehoshua Rabinovich Foundation for the Arts. Following the 2019 elections, Zamir serves as minister of tourism, the release said.
Being able to promote the purchase of Israel bonds, hear from the speaker and celebrate their honor with the B’nai Jeshurun community are all pluses, the Rosskamms told the CJN.
“The timing of this event is wonderful because the rates have never been better for Israel bonds,” Alan Rosskamm said. “It’s a great time to shine a light on Israel bonds.”
Barbara Rosskamm added, “It just feels good to combine our relationship to the synagogue with Israel Bonds.”
The Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, is a broker-dealer that underwrites securities issued by the state of Israel in the U.S. Since Israel Bonds was established in 1951, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments. Israel bonds start at $36 and are available online at israelbonds.com.