Dr. Fred and Jackie Rothstein signed a $1.5 million gift agreement June 15 for a new transitional housing development to be built on The City Mission’s Laura’s Home campus.
Named the Rothstein Village Transitional Housing for Families, the new development will house 16 families from Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center. Mothers who graduate from Laura’s Home will now have the opportunity to remain on campus and continue to receive support for themselves and their children with safe, affordable housing, according to a news release.
“Oftentimes a mother is faced with the difficult decision to put food on the table or to pay the rent,” Linda Uveges, CEO of The City Mission, said in the release. “This is an impossible and heartbreaking position for any woman to be in.”
The development will break ground in November, and is expected to be completed as early as September 2024.
“For many years, Fred and I have been supporting The City Mission because we believe in helping those in need,” Jackie Rothstein said in the release. “This past December, we had the opportunity to visit Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center. After our visit we realized there was an opportunity for us to make a difference. We’re so proud to partner with The City Mission to help build transitional housing apartments for families as they move toward a more stable life.”
The expected cost is to be $3.6 million, with an annual operating budget of $250,000. Each mother and child will continue to work with a case worker and remain in the housing development for 18 to 24 months.
“We are truly grateful for this incredible gift from the Rothstein family,” Uveges said in the release. “Thanks to their generosity, The City Mission can serve single mothers and their children for an even longer period of time. As they remain on campus, mothers can work to increase their annual income to afford independent housing. Our goal is to provide mothers with the resources they need to end the generational cycle of poverty for their families.”