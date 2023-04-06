Grace L Roxbury Elementary School in Solon was briefly placed in a precautionary lockdown at 10:41 a.m. April 6 due to a police activity outside of the school, according to an email sent to Solon schools’ families by the school district.
All students are safe and were at no point in danger, but the school went into lockdown for six minutes out of an abundance of caution after an incident involving a car chase ended in front of the school, the email said.
Solon police officers attempted to stop a Honda minivan which was reported as “stolen” from Cleveland after being taken in an aggravated robbery April 4. A chase ensued, traveling south on SOM Center Road, west on Arthur Road and northbound on Solon Boulevard, where the stolen car crashed into the rear of another vehicle near the elementary school, according to a news release from the police department.
A suspect exited the stolon vehicle with a gun, and an officer fired at least one shot at the suspect who was not struck and fled on foot southeast-bound through some backyards, surrendering after a short foot chase. A neighborhood canvass did not turn up any damage to property or injuries to citizens immediately afterward, police said.
There were some minor injuries to the driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck, police said.
Lt. Bill Vajdich told the Cleveland Jewish News it is a scary incident to happen near a school, but as soon as realizing where they were, the officer asked over the radio for the school to be put in a lockdown.
“The school did a great job in their response as soon as they found out that there was something going on involving police out front,” Vajdich said. “We did our job to notify, they did a fantastic job to execute one of their plans, and that’s to keep the kids from harm’s way, from going outside.”
Solon Boulevard will be closed between Arthur Road and Orchard Road while Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assists the police in clearing and investigating the area. The police are requesting families to keep the area around the school clear of foot and car traffic for now.
School for Roxbury students will continue through the end of the school day and all students will be dismissed at the end of the school day from Orchard Middle School.
Roxbury is at 6795 Solon Blvd. Orchard is at 6800 SOM Center Road.