Grace L. Roxbury Elementary School in Solon was designated a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Secretary of Education announced Sept. 19. Roxbury also received the honor in 2016.
Roxbury is one of 297 schools nationwide and 13 in Ohio announced as recipients by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams,’ Cardona said in a news release. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
This award underscores the district’s long-standing commitment to focus on the needs of every student and support the whole child, Solon Schools Superintendent Fred Bolden said in the release.
“Outstanding student achievement levels are in large part what prompted the Ohio Department of Education to nominate Roxbury for the Blue Ribbon Award,” Bolden said. “But the comprehensive application process required us to demonstrate the depth of instructional practices and supports that meet student needs, key strategies that encourage and challenge students to reach their full potential, as well as student and family engagement. This award highlights the dedication and partnership among our staff, families and students to do whatever it takes for every child every day.”
Noting the passion of Roxbury’s educational team, principal Mariann Moeschberger said receiving the award “confirms that Roxbury lives by the belief of the power of us.”
“We commit to the work with relentless effort, focus on solutions and listen to understand others,” Moeschberger said in the release. “Our partnership with families and the school community is valued and appreciated.”
Roxbury was nominated by the Ohio Department of Education and completed an application about the school and its instructional practices, educational climate and culture. Roxbury was honored as an Exemplary High-Performing School, identifying it as having among the highest achievement levels in the state. The award is based on students’ overall academic excellence.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.
“National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation,” according to the U.S. Department of Education. “The National Blue Ribbon School Award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement. A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.”