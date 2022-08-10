The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation are seeking public opinions on a project set to rehabilitate the two bridges on Warrensville Center Road, over the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Green Line in Shaker Heights.
Construction is expected to start in spring 2023 and last two years, according to a news release.
The project would include replacement of the bridge deck, improvements on roadway, drainage and traffic signals and installation of a shared use path across the northbound structure.
Residents are encouraged to submit comments for consideration during project development, no later than Sept. 3 to sdaniels@lawhon-assoc.com or mail comments to: Warrensville Center Road Bridge Project Team, c/o Lawhon & Associates, 1441 King Ave., Columbus, OH 43212.