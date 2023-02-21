The city of Solon, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and SHARE Mobility, an Ohio-based mobility software and operations company, announced Feb. 16 the Workforce Connector Program has been initiated for employees in the city of Solon.
The program to provide rides from a RTA transit center directly to employment opportunities in Solon began mid-December 2022. A ribbon-cutting to commemorate was held Feb. 16 at the Southgate Transit Center in Maple Heights.
The American Public Transportation Association defines microtransit as solutions that improve the rider’s experience by operating small-scale, on-demand public transit services that can offer fixed routes and schedules, as well as flexible routes and on-demand scheduling, according to a news release. Transit agencies across the nation are implementing microtransit to extend service and address needs in their service areas, the release stated.
This mobility program is a result of RTA’s effort to expand equitable access to employment opportunities in Solon for all the greater Cleveland region with an 18-month pilot program with SHARE Mobility, with the hope of expanding to other communities in the future, according to the release. The program provides employees with first/last mile rides from the Southgate Transit Center to employment sites in Solon alleviating long sometimes unpleasant walks from RTA bus stops to work locations and back.
“We are so appreciative that the RTA and SHARE Mobility selected the Solon area to pilot this program,” Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus saids in the release. “After Cleveland, Solon is the largest job hub in Cuyahoga County. It is going to have a major impact on improving workforce mobility by decreasing commuter time in and out of our city. It also will significantly reduce the amount of time riders will have to walk or wait for their bus in freezing cold temperatures.”
SHARE Mobility is using the Southgate Transit Center as a pick-up point and mobility hub for riders who use the Nos. 19, 40, 41 and 90 RTA routes from metropolitan Cleveland and other connecting neighborhoods. Rides are scheduled in advance to ensure efficiency for riders and sustainability in program implementation.
“The Greater Cleveland RTA is excited to be a contributor with SHARE, the City of Solon, and local employers in expanding access to employment opportunities to the Solon community,” GCRTA General Manager and CEO India L. Birdsong Terry, said in the release. “We know the value of job accessibility and recognize its importance as it relates to economic development and overall community strength.”
SHARE Mobility CEO Ryan McManus said in the release, “The SHARE Mobility team shares the RTA’s vision of improving earning potential for those who are underserved in mobility access, and we are dedicated to maintaining our shared mobility model for program sustainability- in project longevity, replicability, and environmental factors.”
The private-public mobility partnership program was approved by RTA to fund 50% of microtransit service cost up to $300,000, with funding support from a grant awarded by Ohio Department of Transportation’s Ohio Transit Partnership Program. The remaining 50% portion of the microtransit service cost is funded by Solon employers.
Wrap-Tite on Cochran Road is the first company to use the program in Solon.