Patty Rubin, a 1979 graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, was named president of the Hillel at Miami University board of directors.
Rubin is a lifelong Clevelander, who has had a 40-year career in public accounting, most recently as an assurance partner at BDO.
“I am excited to take on the leadership of the Hillel board of directors,” Rubin said in a news release. “These are difficult times for all nonprofits but with the help of our new executive director, Whitney Fisch, and our dedicated board members, I am confident that we will be able to meet these challenges and continue to serve the Jewish students on our campus.”
A recent retiree, Rubin is active with local and national organizations, including serving on the board of directors of Jewish Family Services Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike. She is also assistant treasurer for National Council of Jewish Women and serves on the Beachwood City Schools audit committee.