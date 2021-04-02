In anticipation of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood will hold an exclusive movie screening and discussion on “Hiding and Seeking” at 7:30 p.m. April 6.
Featuring filmmaker Oren Rudavsky, the event will cover “Faith and Tolerance After the Holocaust.” The film tells the story of a father who tries to alert his adult Orthodox Jewish sons to the dangers posed by “defenders of faith” who preach intolerance of the “other,” by those who feel compelled to create barriers between “us” and “them.” He takes his sons on a journey to Poland, managing to track down the Polish family who hid their grandfather for more than two years in the Holocaust. The movie explores the Holocaust’s effect on religious faith, as well as its impact on the faith we have in others.
The event is open to Mandel JDS parents, grandparents, friends and students in seventh grade and older. Attendees are asked to view the film before the discussion on April 6 at bit.ly/3dqieGu, using the password “Cleveland.”
For more information, visit mandeljds.org.