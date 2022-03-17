Erika Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, was among women honored in Masa’s Inspiring 12: Jewish Women Working to Make a Difference list.
For the last two years in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Masa Israel Journey has chosen 12 women, mostly throughout North America, who are alumni, community leaders or activist to honor in its list.
“We look for people who are breaking down barriers, who are committed to Israel, who help change the narrative and the story, who are drivers,” Meara Ashtivker, executive director and COO for Masa, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 15. “And we look at people not only in the Jewish community, but who are outside the Jewish community as you can see from our list.”
While some in the list, like Rudin-Luria, are leaders in Jewish communities and organizations, others include alumni and activists. Ashtivker said that each woman on the list is “somebody who is a driver and a leader for change.”
Rudin-Luria received the honor of being named to the list for her work with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and commitment to engaging the local Jewish community to connect with Israel and the broader Jewish community.
“Erika is running a major federation in a community that is highly connected to Israel,” Ashtivker said. “Cleveland is not the biggest Jewish community in the country, but Cleveland is one of the most committed, active and pro-Israel community in the country and she is at the helm of it all.”
Each women on the list has a short biography about their work and achievements in the community.
“Since 2019, she has led several initiatives within JFC to combat antisemitism and strengthen the Jewish world by building relationships with local leaders, investing in security, and connecting with Jewish communities across the United States and in Israel,” reads Rudin-Luria’s biography on the website.
The biography continues to mention her work with young Jews in the community to deepen their connection to their identity, community and Israel through programming.
The other women honored in the list include:
• Ashager Araro, activist and founder of Bettae
• Maayan Belding-Zidon, rabbinical student and activist
• Jill Comer, manager of Deloitte catalyst department
• Paula Harris, associate vice president, community outreach and engagement, Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago
• Lindsey Heller, manager of overseas missions and speaker bureau for the UJA-Federation of New York
• Sarah Mali, vice president of Masa Israel Journey and head of MLIC
• Ginette Searle, CEO of the Zionist Federation of Australia
• Natalie Shnaiderman, director of Global Grant, Genesis Philanthropy Group
• Sharona Shnayder, co-founder and CEO of Tuesdays for Trash
• Carole Solomon, first woman chair to United Jewish Appeal and the only woman to chair the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency
• Dana Talmi, founder and executive director of Yahel
For more about Masa’s Inspiring 12, visit masaisrael.org/inspiring-women-22.