Erika Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, was named to Crain’s Cleveland Business’s 2022 Women of Note list.
Since 2007, Crain’s has honored a group of outstanding women whose achievements, dedication and work enrich Northeast Ohio, its institutions and its people.
Others selected are:
• April Miller Boise, executive vice president and chief legal officer, Eaton
• Bethia Burke, president, Fund for Our Economic Future
• Carol Cunningham, state medical director for the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Division of EMS
• Marisa Darden, recently confirmed as U.S. Attorney for Ohio Northern District, former partner at Squire Patton Boggs
• Trina Evans, executive vice president, director of corporate center and chief of staff, KeyCorp
• Habeebah Grimes, president, Positive Education Program
• Yvette Ittu, president, Cleveland Development Advisors
• Carey Jaros, president and CEO, GOJO Industries
• Jeneen Marziani, president for Ohio Bank of America
• Valerie Mayen, founder, Yellowcake Shop
• Tania Menesse, CEO and president, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress
• Megan Lykins Reich, Kohl executive director, moCa
• Marika Shioiri-Clark, principal and developer, SOSHL Studio
• Teleangé Thomas, chief operations and relationships officer, JumpStart
The women will be honored at a luncheon June 28 at the Tinkham Veale University Center at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and will appear in the publication’s June 27 issue.
To register for the event, visit crainscleveland.com/events