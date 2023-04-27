B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Beachwood will hold an installation weekend and celebration for senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria from May 5 to May 7.
Rudin-Luria joined the congregation in 2001 and was officially named senior rabbi in April 2022. Raised on the Jersey Shore, he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his rabbinic ordination from the Jewish Theological Seminary.
Rudin-Luria told the Cleveland Jewish News that celebrating his installation is just as much about the congregation as a whole as it is about him.
“It is just very exciting, and it’s a celebration not just for me, but a celebration across our congregation – the values we uphold, who we are and where we are going,” he said, also referencing the internal growth the congregation’s clergy team is also seeing now.
Reflecting on the last 22 years, he said there “are many rewarding things” to look back on, one being longevity. He recalled officiating a bar mitzvah recently for a boy for whom he also facilitated a bris 13 years prior. Rudin-Luria said things like that are the most meaningful, adding he hopes to also officiate the boy’s wedding when that time comes.
“It’s about being able to be with families and individuals through the course of their spiritual lives,” he said. “In rabbinical school, we were taught that a rabbi is considered a part of each member’s family. I feel like I am part of 900 families, and they’re all part of mine. It is very fulfilling to be able to see an individual’s journey Jewishly and personally.”
With festivities and programming each day, Rabbi Matthew Berkowitz will serve as the scholar-in-residence for the weekend. Berkowitz is the director of Israel programs for the Jewish Theological Seminary of America and co-founder of Kol Ha-Ot, a Jerusalem-based venture devoted to exploring the arts and Jewish learning, according to his website.
Berkowitz will speak each day on topics like “If You Will It, It Is No Dream: Celebrating Israel at 75”; “On Chutzpah, Community & Choreography”; “On Counting the Omer and Qualities of Leadership”; and “State of Israel: Democracy and Theocracy.” Rudin-Luria and Berkowitz studied at JTS around the same time, with Berkowitz three years his senior. So having him serve as the scholar-in-residence for the weekend is “very exciting,” Rudin-Luria explained.
“I always looked up to him as a role model,” he said. “He is an incredible teacher and scholar, and he exemplifies within his personality and how he lives in being the ideal Jew and mensch. I also really love that he is an artist. In addition to his incredible teaching and approach to Judaism, he can share and make Torah come to life, using it as a medium to engage people.”
Rudin-Luria worked with event co-chairs Cindy and Louis Chaiten, Rabbi Melinda Mersack and Mark Jacobs, and Allison and Jason Wuliger to develop the weekend’s programming. Jason Wuliger told the CJN it was a no-brainer to get involved as “Rabbi Hal, as we lovingly refer to him, is someone we all believe in.”
“We’re excited about his leadership and where he wants to take the congregation,” said Wuliger, who lives in Hunting Valley and became a member of B’nai Jeshurun when Congregation Bethaynu, of which he was a member, closed in 2011. “We considered it an honor to help plan such a monumental weekend at B’nai Jeshurun. The role of a rabbi is such that when we have our simchas and sadness, he is always there for us.”
Rudin-Luria is married to Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood. They are the parents of Jacob and Ari.
Wuliger said out of all of the festivities, he is most excited to even get a chance to honor Rudin-Luria and the role he fills in the B’nai Jeshurun community.
“Our rabbi is very humble, he doesn’t seek spotlight or accolades, but he is so loved,” he said. “The thing about this weekend that has me most excited is getting the opportunity to express, all weekend, just what he means to us.”
For Rudin-Luria, the entire lineup of events is exciting, but what he is most looking forward to stewarding the congregation into the future.
“I am overwhelmed just thinking about how much this community means to me and how excited I am to be senior rabbi,” he said. “To me, a synagogue is home. It’s a place for gathering, finding strength, fun and creativity, healing together, celebrating together, learning together, inspiring each other and growing, repairing and building up. My goal as senior rabbi is to be dynamic and innovative while holding strong to our roots, and priding ourselves on our incredible lay leadership and the partnership we share.”