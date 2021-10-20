As part of Beth Israel-The West Temple’s ongoing town-hall speaker series, the temple will host its next virtual installment featuring Jewish Federation of Cleveland President Erika B. Rudin-Luria at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
Hosted by Peter Sackett, the temple’s immediate past president, the town-hall series started during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as a way for its community to remain connected and informed during a time where both were hard to come by, Sackett told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“It appeared a year-and-a-half ago that we were going to be a temple without walls for a while,” said Sackett, who served four years as president and one year as vice president at the West Temple. “I wanted to develop something that would remind people that there is a temple and that there are still ways to remain involved.”
Other iterations of the town-hall series featured the president of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, a local judge, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, members of Cleveland Police’s 1st District Station and various political candidates. The series slowed down during the summer, but Sackett said he felt it was time to restart the program.
The talk with Rudin-Luria will take place at the West Temple, with Sackett and a few select staff members. It will be livestreamed to the community on YouTube at bit.ly/3APMc0p.
“We’re still operating as a synagogue without walls at the moment,” he said. “I’m so excited to have Erika in our building. We don’t even know the last time she was here, if ever. Many people don’t know about our temple, so this was an opportunity for her to come in and see that we’re all here.”
Sackett said he plans to cover a variety of topics during the town hall, including how the Federation is operating throughout the pandemic, how COVID-19 has affected the business side of fundraising, spending and contributions, and what the future holds for the organization. He said some temples have trouble attracting young members, so he also wants her advice on how congregations can maintain membership.
“It’s really about the role the Federation plays in making our existence (as a temple) easier,” he said. “It’s not easy being a temple on the west side. Maybe she can explain things the Federation can do to help our particular congregation.”
Choosing Rudin-Luria as the next speaker was somewhat of a no-brainer, Sackett said, as she can talk about the “issues on every Jew’s mind.”
“It’s about making her accessible,” he said. “I hope we can allow her to address whatever agenda she has, too. We need to hear the Federation’s perspective on what if (the pandemic) continues for another 24 months and we still don’t have any ‘walls.’ How many more holidays can we spend apart? Does the Federation have any ideas? How can they help all temples address the uncertainty of worship?”
But simply put, Sackett said he just hopes that both the West Temple community and the Federation can leave the talk having learned a little about each other.
“If people at the end of it, after closing their browser window, can say they learned something about the Federation and the role they play, and that they’re comfortable and confident that the Federation is there for them now and in the future, I think that’s a success,” he said.